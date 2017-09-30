Home»Today's Stories

€1.8m fire simulator for Cork Airport

Saturday, September 30, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A hi-tech €1.8m fire training simulator which can recreate aircraft engine and cabin fires has been installed on a new fire training ground at Cork Airport.

The facility, in operation, is located on the airfield and features a hybrid aircraft training simulator in which controlled fires can be set.

It can be adapted to present firefighters with a variety of different aircraft fire scenarios they could expect on board the types of aircraft that operate from Cork Airport.

Crucially, the adaptable simulator can also be reconfigured to provide firefighter training on aircraft designs introduced at the airport.

The facility was constructed by specialist aviation suppliers Kidde Fire Trainers, while the civil works onsite were completed by Ballincollig firm HBS Construction.

The airport’s fire crews received widespread praise for their response to the Manx2 disaster at Cork Airport in February 2011.

Six people died in the plane crash but the fire-fighters’ swift response was credited with helping to save the lives of six other passengers on board.

Jim Johnson, the airport’s chief fire officer, said fire and rescue services staff take great pride in the exceptionally high standards of safety at Cork Airport and work hard to ensure they are always maintained.

“The opening of the new fire training ground further enhances our ability to deal effectively and safely with any situation that may arise during operations at Cork Airport,” he said.

“The aircraft simulator is designed to a high spec and incorporates several variations to ensure we are equipped to deal with any type of aircraft.

“The simulator is a dual-fuel training rig that can be used for either clean gas- burning fires or aviation fuel fires, which have a higher intensity and greater smoke plume.

“All anticipated scenarios are included within the design, such as under- carriages, engine, fuel spill, and internal cabin fires.

“It is a fantastic addition to our overall training and preparedness in the event of an incident.”

Last year, the airport’s fire and rescue services invested in a new Avenger fire- fighting vehicle which replaced older vehicles.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Cork Airport, fire simulator

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Seat capacity on Cork-Zurich route to double

Boon for flyers as airlines step up US routes with flights to US from €65

Airport passenger numbers up across the board but down slightly in Shannon and Cork

More in this Section

Investigations into deaths of Irish pair in Dubai

HSE boss denies Grace carer unfairly treated

Investigations begin after man dies in trench

Number of homeless families around country continues to rise


Breaking Stories

'I had not prepared a concession speech' reveals Hillary Clinton in Late Late Show interview

One in 20 adults will be a cancer survivor by 2025, says Irish Cancer Society

No jackpot winner in tonight's Euromillions, but one Irish ticket holder scoops more than €300k

Simon Harris plans to unveil Public Health Alcohol Bill

Lifestyle

Garden offers cures to what rose garden might occasion

Highlights from the London design week

Old possum's book of practical cat care

Separate ways: Honeymoons with a difference are a growing trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 