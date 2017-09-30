€1.8m fire simulator for Cork Airport

A hi-tech €1.8m fire training simulator which can recreate aircraft engine and cabin fires has been installed on a new fire training ground at Cork Airport.

The facility, in operation, is located on the airfield and features a hybrid aircraft training simulator in which controlled fires can be set.

It can be adapted to present firefighters with a variety of different aircraft fire scenarios they could expect on board the types of aircraft that operate from Cork Airport.

Crucially, the adaptable simulator can also be reconfigured to provide firefighter training on aircraft designs introduced at the airport.

The facility was constructed by specialist aviation suppliers Kidde Fire Trainers, while the civil works onsite were completed by Ballincollig firm HBS Construction.

The airport’s fire crews received widespread praise for their response to the Manx2 disaster at Cork Airport in February 2011.

Six people died in the plane crash but the fire-fighters’ swift response was credited with helping to save the lives of six other passengers on board.

Jim Johnson, the airport’s chief fire officer, said fire and rescue services staff take great pride in the exceptionally high standards of safety at Cork Airport and work hard to ensure they are always maintained.

“The opening of the new fire training ground further enhances our ability to deal effectively and safely with any situation that may arise during operations at Cork Airport,” he said.

NEW FIRE TRAINING FACILITY OPENS AT CORK AIRPORT - State-of-the-art fire training ground opens following €1.8m investment pic.twitter.com/9QrQuBlk7U — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) September 29, 2017

“The aircraft simulator is designed to a high spec and incorporates several variations to ensure we are equipped to deal with any type of aircraft.

“The simulator is a dual-fuel training rig that can be used for either clean gas- burning fires or aviation fuel fires, which have a higher intensity and greater smoke plume.

“All anticipated scenarios are included within the design, such as under- carriages, engine, fuel spill, and internal cabin fires.

“It is a fantastic addition to our overall training and preparedness in the event of an incident.”

Last year, the airport’s fire and rescue services invested in a new Avenger fire- fighting vehicle which replaced older vehicles.