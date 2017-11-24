170 sought in connection with crimes at large overseas

A report has shown 170 people sought by the State in connection with crimes here were still at large overseas at the end of last year.

The report, laid before the Oireachtas, also shows that Ireland issued 84 new European arrest warrants last year in connection with crimes including murder and sex offences. The State also received 178 European arrest warrants from other countries seeking people here, in connection with offences such as murder, sex offences including rape and sexual abuse of children, drugs offences, fraud, and human trafficking.

The figures are included in a report into the operation of the European Arrest Warrant Act by the Central Authority and provided to the Minister for Justice.

Last year, 84 European arrest warrants were issued by the Central Authority seeking to have people overseas arrested in connection with alleged offences carried out here.

“The types of offences cited in the European arrest warrants transmitted by the Central Authority in 2016 included murder, sexual offences, drugs offences, assaults, and robbery and fraud,” said the report.

It said 46 of those sought by the authorities here were surrendered to the state last year — 21 of whom were the subject of warrants issued last year and another 25 people arrested on foot of older warrants.

As of the start of this year 170 European arrest warrants issued by the Irish Central Authority since 2004 were still ongoing, 63 of which were issued in 2016. The report stated that 425 people have been surrendered to the Irish authorities since the beginning of 2004 and the end of last year on foot of European arrest warrants.

The figures show that, last year, Irish authorities issued the most European arrest warrants to its counterpart central authority in Britain, transmitting 57 arrest warrants. The country to receive the next highest number of European arrest warrants from Ireland was Spain, with 10, but others were issued to countries such as Latvia, Poland, and Belgium.

In the opposite direction, 178 European arrest warrants were received by the Central Authority here relating to citizens of other countries, with 128 warrants endorsed by the High Court and 68 people arrested in this jurisdiction. There were 72 cases in which the High Court decided not to order a surrender.

Poland and Britain each issued 50 arrest warrants to the Irish Central Authority last year, while Lithuania issued 28 and the Czech Republic 13.

Since 2004, Ireland has surrendered 1,200 people on foot of European arrest warrants and had 425 people surrendered to the State over the same period.