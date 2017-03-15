15 retirements among Garda top brass this year

The Garda top brass will be hit with 15 vacancies this year, according to a report compiled by commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan.

It comes as the Policing Authority launches its first selection competition at chief superintendent level — the second process it has undertaken since being given responsibility for senior appointments by the Government at the start of this year.

Last month, the authority launched a selection competition for an assistant commissioner.

Ms O’Sullivan’s report, submitted to the authority, also shows that 440 of the 12,923 gardaí are not available because of career breaks, maternity leave, or secondments.

The Garda strength stood at 14,500 at the close of 2010. The Government plans to bring it to 15,000 by 2021.

The report said property crime (robbery, burglary and theft) and assaults decreased between December and January.

Ms O’Sullivan’s report shows 15 retirements are scheduled this year: Seven at superintendent rank; five among chief superintendents; and three at assistant commissioner level.

The latter is being hardest hit proportionally, with the retirement last month of Michael O’Sullivan, followed next month with Dublin assistant commission Jack Nolan and the retirement of assistant commissioner for crime and security John O’Mahoney in June.

At the end of January, there were two vacancies at superintendent level and one at chief rank.

The authority launched its competition for appointment to rank of superintendent last Thursday, with a closing date of March 30.

Gardaí of the rank of inspector and superintendent can apply for the post, which is also open to officers of the same ranks from the PSNI. The preliminary interviews are due to be held in May.

One of the country’s most sensitive chief superintendent positions — head of the Garda security and intelligence section — has been vacant since mid-January following the flagged retirement of Peter Kirwan.

The rank of chief superintendent attracts a pay of between €79,700 and €82,300 as well as 52 holiday days.

The commissioner’s report, submitted at the end of February to the authority, said the strength of the organisation stood at 12,923. It said that 440 of these are not available, bringing the actual strength to 12,483.

The 440 comprise career breaks (202); work-sharing (47); secondments (17), maternity leave (134) and unpaid maternity leave (40).

It said 203 trainees started in the Garda College on November 28, bringing to 650 the total number entering Templemore last year.

Ms O’Sullivan’s report said recorded incidents of property crime, assaults, and sexual assaults decreased between December 2016 and January 2017.

Reported property crime and sexual crime are also down compared to January 2016.