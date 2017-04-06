15 questions the Oireachtas committee wants answered

Fiachra Ó Cionnaith lists the big questions that need answers...

Why did An Garda Síochána not seek data from the medical bureau for either its southern or national audit in 2015 and 2016, as they eventually did in February 2017, even though the medical bureau had informed gardaí in July 2014 of discrepancies identified in its data?

An Garda Síochána stated on March 23 that the 2016 review was unable to reconcile the Pulse data and its paper-based breath test data, primarily due to significant gaps in the manually recorded breath test data. When did gardaí first become aware of this inability to reconcile the Pulse data and their paper-based breath test data?

In their statement of March 23, the gardaí stated the IT system was upgraded in November 2016. In the timeline provided by the gardaí in their statement to the committee this upgrade was identified as taking place on December 4, 2016. When did the IT upgrade commence and when was it in place?

When did the gardaí first contact the medical bureau in February 2017 requesting the data it received from the bureau on March 24, 2017? How was this contact made?

Did the publication or impending publication of an article in the Irish Times on February 20, 2017, have any influence on the decision of the gardaí to contact the medical bureau?

Did the gardaí intend to disclose publicly the results of its audits or inquiries into the discrepancies in the breath test data prior to the publication of the Irish Times article?

What prompted the press conference held by the Garda Commissioner on March 23? Was it prompted by the leak of various issues pertaining to the number of breathalyser tests conducted?

Following the letter of March 2016 in relation to mandatory alcohol checkpoints, the garda investigation which took just four weeks found that there were no problems. How comprehensive was this review?

What precisely is the procedure for the input, recording and publication of information and results of breathalyser tests? Following the initial input of data into garda databases, can the figures be retrospectively altered and who would have access to this data at the various stages in the process?

Why was the minister for justice not aware of the issue with figures for breathalyser tests before the media? Why was the minister not informed in advance of the March 23 press conference? Why was information about the discrepancies in the figures not shared with the Policing Authority?

Can you provide full disclosure of any current audits or investigations ongoing into other systemic problems within the gardaí? This should include any and all audits, even if they are only at localised or regional level.

Are there, within your knowledge, any other potential issues — similar to the discrepancies in relation to breath-testing figures — of which the committee ought to be aware?

What methodology is used in audits and investigations, given the significant discrepancies in report figures? Can you provide a copy of reports of any and all such audits conducted in the last decade?

Can the commissioner confirm that no specific data exists for the years 2006-2011 in relation to figures for mandatory alcohol testing?

How does mandatory drug testing of motorists operate in practice? Is the commissioner confident that figures for these are accurate?