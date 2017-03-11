14% of mums in CUMH suffered ‘clinical incident’

Almost one in seven mothers who gave birth at Cork University Maternity Hospital last year experienced what is classified as a “clinical incident”.

Figures published by the HSE reveal that 1,014 incidents which could or did cause unnecessary harm to patients were recorded among the 7,442 women who gave birth at the hospital during 2016.

It equates to a clinical incident rate of almost 14% compared to the national average of 11%.

Results of safety statements compiled by all of the country’s 19 maternity hospitals show a total of 7,316 clinical incidents were documented last year among the 66,135 women who gave birth.

The highest rate was recorded in the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street at 22% while the lowest rate was in Letterkenny University Hospital at just under 5%.

The Rotunda in Dublin has refused to publish the number of clinical incidents recorded among the 8,400 women who gave birth in the hospital last year.

A spokeswoman for the Rotunda said the hospital did not believe the number of clinical incidents recorded in the hospital was “any indicator of safety”.

The HSE figures show a major obstetric event — which records rare but potentially life-threating conditions such as eclampsia, uterine rupture, peripartum hysterectomy and pulmonary embolism — was recorded in 1.2 of every 1,000 births at CUMH last year.

The percentages of mothers who were induced and given caesarean sections continued their upward trend again last year.

The highest rate of induction was in Our Lady in Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda at 39.3% of all mothers compared to the national average of 32%. The lowest rate was in St Luke’s in Kilkenny at just over 17%. The rate at CUMH was 36.2%

Almost one in three women who gave birth last year had babies delivered by C-section including at CUMH where the rate was 32.5%.

The highest rate of 40% was recorded in St Luke’s in Kilkenny. The lowest rate was 24.6% in University Hospital Waterford. The national average was 32.5%, up from 30.9% in 2015.

The HSE said the decision to publish such information was taken to provide public assurance that maternity services are delivered in “an environment that promotes open disclosure”.

“It is intended that reporting in an honest and open way helps build trust and improves clinical performance and the culture of safety,” the HSE said.

“It is intended they will act as an early warning mechanism for issues that require local action or any issues that need intervention at hospital group or national level.”

Publication of such statements was recommended in two reports published by the HSE in 2014 and Hiqa in 2015 into the rate of perinatal deaths at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise between 2006 and 2014.

The larger maternity hospitals have cautioned they will have higher rates of stillbirth and perinatal deaths as they receive more complex cases involving babies with higher rates of congenital anomaly, prematurity and other complications.