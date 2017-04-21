14 families facing eviction after sale of flats in Limerick

Up to 14 families are facing eviction after their debt-ridden block of flats was sold to a pension fund.

Residents in a number of two-bedroom apartments at Fisherman’s Quay at Grove Island in the city have vowed to fight the evictions, which are being carried out by Munster Pensioner Trustees Limited.

This pension fund purchased a number of properties in the complex out of receivership earlier this year.

Now, residents are gearing up for a battle to hang on to their homes after receiving notices informing them they must “vacate and give up possession of the dwelling” since the apartments are being put up for sale.

The letters arrived in tenants’ apartments on Good Friday.

Local Independent councillor John Gilligan has said that while the fund’s action is legal, “it’s almost certainly immoral”.

Alan McCarthy, who lives with his only son Daniel, 19, in one of the apartments, said that when he received the termination notice he “couldn’t stop being sick”.

“My whole life has been turned upside down,” he said.

Mr McCarthy — who pays rent of €550 a month and has lived in the apartment more than three years — added: “I think it’s all about money. Someone is trying to make a fast buck at our expense”.

The Property Price Register, the national database of all residential sales, currently lists two apartments as sold at Fishermans Quay.

One sold for €111,000, the other for €89,300, both in the last month.

A number of other apartments in the complex are on the market from €100,000, while a unit there was recently listed for rent at €900 per month.

Mr McCarthy also criticised the timing of the letter, adding: “It just suggests a total lack of any heart. I’m not particularly religious, but on Good Friday — come on. That’s not particularly nice.”

Ryan Mowat, 20, has lived in the complex for five years with his father Andy.

He said: “We were shocked, and taken aback. To get a letter telling us to pack up and go, because we don’t want you, is not right.”

Mr Gilligan condemned the letters, saying: “These people will have no place to go. These people have the indignity of being kicked out on the side of the road.”

Munster Pensioner Trustees Ltd — which has an address in the city suburb of Castletroy — referred queries onto the management firm in the area Kersten Mehl Property Management.

Its boss, Kersten Mehl, said: “We have managed this complex for the last eight years. I received instructions to issue these notices on a number of two-bedroom apartments, as the landlord wished to sell them.”

While residents claim 14 apartments are subject to the notices, Mr Mehl said that number is closer to eight.