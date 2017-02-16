13 year old hit and run victim died of brain injury, inquest hears

A 13-year-old road traffic collision victim died of a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident, an inquest heard.

Lee Henry from Primrose Grove in Darndale, Dublin 17 died on October 22 2016.

Garda inquiries into the incident are continuing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Numerous family members attended an inquest into the young man's death which opened at Dublin Coroner's Court.

The teenager's father Paul Henry gave evidence of how his son had been killed.

"Lee was killed following a hit and run incident on the N32 at 9.40pm on October 22 2016. That night his mother called and told me to go straight to Temple Street Children's Hospital," Mr Henry said. A postmortem examination conducted by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster the day after Lee's death gave the cause of death as traumatic brain injury due to a road traffic collision.

Inspector Colm Healy applied for a six month adjournment of the inquest as a Garda investigation continues. "There is a forensic collision report being compiled in relation this incident and that will be of great assistance to the DPP in making a decision," Insp Healy said.

Lee was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The car involved did not stop immediately but was located shortly after by Gardai.

The teen was a second year student at Donahies Community School on Streamville Road in Dublin 13. In tributes following his death the teenager was described as intelligent, kind and caring. He had been crossing the road near the entrance to Belcamp House in Clonshaugh when he was fatally injured.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane sympathised with the family and adjourned the inquest until August 22 2017 for mention. "This is a very difficult process for you all," the coroner told relatives.