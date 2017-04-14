1,147 same-sex marriages in 2016

A total of 1,147 same-sex marriages have taken place in Ireland since the marriage-equality legislation came into effect in November 2015.

The CSO has released its marriage and civil partnership data for 2016, which was the first full 12-month period for which same-sex marriage statistics are available.

In 2016, there were 1,056 same-sex marriages, with 606 male and 450 female same-sex couples saying ‘I do’.

Same-sex marriages accounted for 4.7% of all marriages in Ireland in 2016.

The average age of couples in same-sex marriages was 40.7 years.

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer, who is also chair of the Fine Gael LGBT group, said he was pleased with the number of people availing of the new law.

“I am delighted to see so many couples availing of their right to be married. Their marriages are equal to the marriages of their friends and family members, who have had that right for generations,” he said.

“Same-sex marriages accounted for almost 5% of all marriages in 2016. There were 91 same-sex marriages in 2015 and 1,056 in 2016. It is good to see that the figure is on the increase and I hope many more gay couples will avail of the opportunity this year.”

The most popular form of ceremony for same-sex couples was civil, which accounted for 80.5%, or 850, last year.

A further 97 couple (9.2%) opted for humanist ceremonies and the Spiritual Union of Ireland performed ceremonies for 73 same-sex couples.

Almost half of all same-sex marriage ceremonies took place in Dublin City, with 481 couples tying the knot here.

The next most popular locations were Cork City and Co Wicklow, with both places having 57 same-sex marriages take place there in 2016.

In terms of the time of year, the highest number of same-sex marriages happened in the month of September, with 125 taking place, and Friday was the most popular day.

While 88% of opposite-sex marriages were first-time unions when it came to same-sex marriages, only 56% of them were first-time marriages.

This is because many same-sex couples had previously been in civil partnerships.

Of the 2,112 individual partners, 1,195 were single prior to their marriage, 840 were previously in civil partnerships, 64 were divorcees, and four were widowed.

The Marriage Act 2015 became effective from November 16, 2015, allowing parties of the same sex to marry.

Mr Buttimer said his party will continue to promote a more inclusive society.

“We will promote equal gender treatment in the workplace, recognise the diversity of our communities and assist those with a disability to fully participate in society,” he said.