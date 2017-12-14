€10m works to rectify dangerous bends on Kerry road

One of the worst series of bends in the country is to be rectified, at a cost of €10m.

The Kilderry Bends are on a national secondary road, on the busy main artery between Tralee and Killorglin in mid Co Kerry.

The N70 route between Milltown and Killorglin is among the 50 worst roads in the country. Works are to begin shortly and to be completed in mid-2019.

Kerry County Council confirmed yesterday that Cork-based Sorenson Civil Engineering Ltd had been appointed the main contractor.

“The development of the new 3.5km section of the main Milltown-Killorglin road between Knockavota to Tinnahally will provide for improved access on one of the busiest routes between the north and south of the county and will eliminate a series of dangerous bends at Kilderry,” a council spokesman said.

Mayor of Kerry, councillor John Sheahan said the Tralee-Killorglin route was one of the most important arteries in the county with 6,500 vehicles using it daily.

Planning approval for the Kilderry scheme was granted three years ago and the land acquisition process is nearing completion.

However, north Kerry was being left behind in road improvement works while persistent problems on the network in south Kerry needs to be tackled, the monthly county council meeting heard.

Council chief executive Moira Murrell and its roads director Charlie O’Sullivan had met senior officials from Transport Infrastructure Ireland recently over critical infrastructure in the county, including the N22 Farranfore to Killarney Road scheme which had been shelved since the downturn.

Vulnerable sections on the Ring of Kerry National Secondary Route at Moll’s Gap and mountain stage had also been raised, and approval obtained to proceed with solutions to junctions such as that of Killarney’s Lewis Road on the N22 bypass.

However, Listowel-based councillor Jimmy Moloney said in a report issued several south Kerry roads were mentioned but not one route from north Kerry was detailed including its main artery, N69.