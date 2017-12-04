Home»Today's Stories

109,000 fewer in full-time employment since 2008

Monday, December 04, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

Precarious work is “pervasive”, with 109,000 fewer workers in full-time, permanent employment in 2016 than in 2008, according to a study by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

ICTU general secretary Patricia King

One in two, or 70,500 of those workers in temporary employment last year, said they were in the roles because they could not find permanent work — a 179% increase on 2008.

The ICTU report, to be published later today, also shows a 34% rise in the category of “part-time, self-employed without employees”, since 2008, a rise which, it says, is indicative of significant growth in bogus or false self-employment.

ICTU also said its report found that a loss of workplace rights over recent years, along with official policies — such as reducing employers’ PRSI on low-paid work — had made it easier and more profitable to hire workers on temporary, insecure contracts.

Such work practices, ICTU said, impact negatively on workers, in terms of lower living standards and inability to access secure accommodation, and exposed them to health problems.

The trade union body’s general secretary, Patricia King, said the report confirmed that there was now “an urgent necessity for government to address this problem decisively through legislation, once and for all”.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Central Bank study highlights 'hidden' workers in Irish economy

257,000 people on Live Register; lowest level in 9 years

More in this Section

Charity group plea to use Irish Water refund to help homeless

Romanians ‘will face jail’ if they continue to beg

Donald Tusk gives Ireland crucial backing on border

Sentencing in false rape case set for January


Breaking Stories

Only a 'bespoke' deal for NI will solve border problem, says Tony Blair

Pro-Life conference sees almost 1,000 attend

DUP leader Arlene Foster warns against 'zero sum' approach to Irish border

Former chief justice Thomas Finlay dies aged 95

Lifestyle

Nifty knitted knockers: Volunteers give women their confidence back through crochet

Let it Glow, let it Glow, let it Glow: Behind the scenes at Cork's Christmas festival

New book reveals another dimension to Queen

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 02, 2017

    • 10
    • 11
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »