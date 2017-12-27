1,020 calls to Childline made on Christmas Day

Some of the hundreds of troubled children who called Childline on Christmas Day just wanted to say thanks to the volunteers for being there for them.

“When children call us, we are there in the moment for them, and that is so important. They also know they can ring us back,” said national Childline manager Margie Roe.

“We tell them they are not alone and we are here anytime the need to talk. Children and young people will often come back, especially at this time of the year, to thank us for being there for them.

“We are privileged that children trust us enough to open their hearts and tell us what they are thinking and feeling.”

Fifty volunteers were answering the 1,020 calls, texts, and webchats on Christmas Day, working extremely hard to respond to 70% of them.

“The calls reflect what we know happens all year round but some issues are heightened on Christmas Day — family disagreements, tensions, and domestic violence,” said Ms Roe.

“A number of the children and young people who called Childline on Christmas Day were experiencing or witnessing violence or abuse in their home and were audibly distressed. Many other callers spoke of feeling anxious, sad, and socially isolated.”

Ms Roe said there had been an increase in mental health issues for young people, particularly anxiety.

Alcohol misuse in the home can also have a huge impact on children’s experience of the day because it causes tension that sometimes leads to rows. Ms Roe said sometimes it is the young people themselves having access to alcohol and consuming too much.

Volunteers found children were more upset because they expected Christmas to be the perfect time for the family and their hopes and dreams are dashed.

“Some of the children who contacted us were hugely disappointed at how the day turned out,” she said. “Younger children said Christmas was ruined. It is not so much about the presents and the toys; it’s about family and getting together and everyone getting on.

“Children imagine they will have a fun time with the family, but sometimes the reality is quite different.

“There might be family issues there all year round and when a few drinks are taken they become heightened. Sadly, this is the norm for a lot of families.”

Ms Roe said there was an increase in the number of children contacting Childline online.

“We can see a shift from telephone calls to the web and text, but more are turning to the web,” she said. “I would expect that to continue because that is a medium that young people feel comfortable with.”

ISPCC chief executive Grainia Long said Christmas was just another day for some children and young people who were scared, lonely, anxious, or upset.

“For that reason, committed Childline volunteers freely give of their time to be there to listen, to support and to empower. For this, we are extremely grateful,” said Ms Long.

“Childline volunteers show tremendous commitment and dedication in working tirelessly and passionately to bring about positive change in the lives of all children and young people in Ireland.”

Children and young people can contact Childline’s 24-hour phone service at 1800 66 66 66. Childline’s text line and

online chat services can be contacted between 10am, and 4am by texting ‘Talk’ to 50101 or visiting childline.ie.

Children and young people can call Childline with a big or little problem, knowing they will never be judged.