10,000 fans enjoy Manic end to 2017 Indiependence festival

The Manic Street Preachers last night closed the Main Stage at the 2017 Indiependence festival, bringing to an end three days of music and more.

The campsites will clear this morning and the festival’s guests will return to reality having taken in sets by the Welsh indie rock stalwarts, as well as The Coronas, Tom Odell, Sigma, and a host of emerging Irish acts over the weekend.

Now in its 12th year, Indiependence hosted bands on two main stages and a plethora of smaller venues and DJ tents dotted across the Deer Farm site north of Mitchelstown, located 6km or so from the borders with Limerick and Tipperary.

A ‘Little Big Tent of Everything’ also offered attendees the chance to take in spoken word, comedy, and other attractions off the beaten track, while those of a stronger constitution could test their mettle on a rank of hair-raising and gravity-defying amusements.

There was a sense of pathetic fallacy at around 6pm yesterday, when the heavens opened on scores of blue-and-yellow-clad campers who trudged back to the festival site, having watched Tipperary lose the All-Ireland hurling semi-final in Mitchelstown’s many pubs.

Both the weather and the ground conditions had been kind up until the festival’s final day, but going was softer underfoot and the ponchos and wellies were required by last night.

Weekend tickets had sold out by June, and Saturday day tickets also sold out in advance of the festival. The last of the tickets for the third and final day were snapped up by yesterday afternoon.

“We’ve had a fantastic three days here at Deer Farm and we’re delighted that tickets for this year’s festival sold out again,” said festival organiser Shane Dunne.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along for making it another brilliant weekend in Mitchelstown and a special thanks to our staff, security, medical team, and gardaí who ensured it was a safe event for all of our patrons.

“We also get great support from the people of Mitchelstown and we look forward to coming back next year with Indie18.”

Shops, pubs, and restaurants in Mitchelstown also benefited from the extra footfall, with 10,000 extra punters providing a huge economic spin-off to the town with a population of around 3,700.

“The Mitchelstown Business Association are very happy with what was an extremely successful weekend,” said treasurer Maura O’Sullivan .

Aspiring stars of tomorrow had the chance to win a slot at next year’s Indiependence thanks to the business association’s own Busking Festival, held on Saturday outside a number of shops and restaurants along the town’s Main St.

“It was great to see so many happy visitors in town for the weekend enjoying the festivities, with the Busking Festival creating a great atmosphere on the streets on Saturday,” said Ms O’Sullivan.

“The economic spin-off is very welcome and many businesses reported a very busy few days.”

The Garda Press Office said it would not have information on how the policing of the event fared until after a debriefing meeting is held today, but it is not thought that the festival attracted any notable trouble over the weekend.