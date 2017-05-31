Home»Today's Stories

10 years for stabbing mum’s friend in barricaded room

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Liam Heylin

A man repeatedly stabbed his mother’s friend in a barricaded bedroom and told the friend and his mother that nobody would leave the room alive.

Det Garda Malcolm Walsh described yesterday how Bernard Ring got his mother, Rosarie Ring, and her friend, John Joe Nevin, to sit on a bed at the family home after a night socialising. Bernard Ring dragged a wardrobe in front of the bedroom door.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced Ring, aged 29, to 10 years in jail, with the last two suspended, for falsely imprisoning and assaulting Mr Nevin — someone the accused accepted had always been nice to him.

“This was an extremely serious set of incidents,” said the judge.

“John Joe Nevin was an entirely innocent man who knew there was going to be problems and he ran out. Why was that man so frightened that he ran away? Even now we have no explanation.

“The level of violence was horrendous and frightening. There was a deliberate non-communication with the garda hostage negotiator.

“People were detained in the house overnight in terrorising circumstances, notwithstanding the best efforts of the guards outside.”

The head of the Garda operation was described as having rightly decided to order forced entry to bring about an end to the situation.

Det Garda Malcolm Walsh said Ring had pleaded guilty and admitted to multiple counts related to the night last September including false imprisonment, assaulting Mr Nevin, producing a knife, and having various items in the house such as weapons.

Ring stabbed Mr Nevin in the left leg and the left knee and then began to stab him about the body, striking his right forearm, left hand, skinning him across the forehead, stabbing one of his fingers and shouting: “I will finish you.”

Members of the armed Regional Support Unit went in by force and saw Mr Nevin bleeding from the head and Ms Ring was limping as she left the house.

Gardaí heard cries for help from upstairs during the incident.

Bernard Ring presented himself at the top of the stairs and threw a gas cylinder at gardaí. Gardaí had to deploy incapacitant spray but it had no effect. Ring shouted: “Get the fuck out of my house” and and later: “If any of you pigs come up the stairs I will fucking kill you, you fucking pussies.”

He also shouted at gardaí: “Try coming in here with your red dots and there will be a flash and bye bye motherfucker and there’ll be no MMA.”

Ring was only brought under control when he was zapped with a Taser.

Peter O’Flynn, defending, said Ring had overdosed on benzodiazepine tablets and alcohol on the day. He apologised for his actions at 5 St Mary’s Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, on the night.

Ring’s brother, Gavin, denied having anything to do with the false imprisonment or any other aspect of the violence on the night. He was found not guilty last week at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

KEYWORDS court, cork

