10-year foreign language strategy to be revealed today

The Government’s foreign languages strategy for the next 10 years will increase by 25% the number of students sitting two languages in the Junior and Leaving Certificates.

Bonus points may be introduced at Leaving Certificate for foreign languages, if the students apply for higher education courses in language-related areas.

Strategy for Foreign Languages in Education 2017 – 2026, which will be formally launched by Education Minister Richard Bruton later today, contains many of the measures flagged by him in the spring.

The strategy aims for, amongst other things:

A 25% increase in the number of post-primary schools offering two or more foreign languages;

A 20% increase in the number of students in higher education studying a foreign language as part of their course;

A 50% increase in the number of participants in Erasmus.

Mandarin Chinese will be introduced as a Leaving Certificate subject, as will curricular specifications for heritage speakers for Polish, Lithuanian and Portuguese; and a range of short courses in languages will be developed for the Junior Cycle.

The minister has also asked that a number of other options be considered to incentivise students to undertake the two-year postgraduate course in education. These incentives will include financial supports.

The strategy follows a lengthy consultation. This showed a lack of awareness of the opportunities that foreign languages offer in careers; the perceived difficulty of learning languages; and a limited choice of foreign languages available in schools.

There were also concerns about a shortage of qualified teachers of foreign languages and the traditional dominance of French in the system.

The lack of adequate support for immigrant languages was also raised.

To address the shortage of teachers, the strategy aims to double the number of them participating in teacher-mobility programmes and to double the number of foreign-language assistants in schools.

“English may be a global lingua franca, but, in the world of international business, knowledge of English is increasingly taken for granted,” according to the strategy. “It is companies with additional language capabilities and an understanding of local cultures that will enjoy competitive advantage in new, but also in existing, markets.”

It also says “new Irish learners” will be encouraged to enhance their proficiency in their own languages, as well as their proficiency in Irish and English.

“The availability of this extended range of foreign languages provides Ireland with a very valuable resource,” the strategy said.

Richard Bruton said the country needs to change its mindset around language-learning.

“There is a significant opportunity for Ireland to excel on the global stage,” he said. “Our education providers and employers must work together to increase awareness of the importance of gaining proficiency in foreign languages. Parents must act as advocates and motivate their children to learn foreign languages.”