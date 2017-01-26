Home»Ford100»The Products

Atmospheric advert starring actor Aidan Quinn kicks starts #Ford100 celebrations

Thursday, January 26, 2017
By Breda Graham

As part of centenary celebrations Ford Ireland have released an advert starring well known Irish-American actor Aidan Quinn.

Currently starring in ‘Elementary’ with Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, Aidan Quinn took a break from filming to travel back to Ireland to take part in the shoot.

Behind the scenes at the filming of Ford 100 advert starring actor Aidan Quinn.

According to the company Aidan Quinn perfectly encapsulated the relationship between Ireland and the USA and reflected company founder, Henry Ford’s Irish roots which took him from Ballinascarthy, Co. Cork to Greenfield Township, Michigan.

Henry Ford was particularly proud of the fact that both his father and maternal foster grandfather were Cork men and opened the first Ford factory outside the US on the Marina in Cork on April 17th 1917.

To this day Henry Ford’s legacy lives on and their links to Ireland remain strong as is beautifully illustrated in their latest and atmospheric advertisement. 

 

