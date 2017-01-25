There is much talk these days about Foreign Direct Investment bolstering Ireland’s economy. Henry Ford — ever the pioneer — was doing it before the phrase even existed, writes Ciaran McMahon, Chairman and MD, Ford Ireland.

It was 100 years ago this year that the motoring genius located the European arm of his empire in Ireland, right here in Cork city, where the Irish operation is still based.

To assess the effect the factory at the Marina had on the region, we need to cast our minds back to 1917: The city was racked by poverty and slums, made worse by the Great War. There was some industry, but work was uncertain, low-paid, and difficult at the best of times.

On his visit to Cork five years earlier, Henry Ford had seen this at first hand.

He had an affinity with the place, and this undoubtedly played a role in him locating his European operation here.

The son of a County Corkman, with links to the city on his mother’s side, he wanted to give something back to the land of his ancestors.

And what a legacy!

When the factory opened in 1919, two years after building began, employing 1,000, all of a sudden people had money in their pockets.

The Ford factory brought prosperity where once there had been poverty. It was a huge turning point in the life of Cork city.

Henry Ford paid well and his workers earned every penny. He wanted a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay, and it was an arrangement from which both sides benefited.

The company has never been shy about its ethos: Producing mass vehicles for the mass market: From the start, we have provided affordable, reliable, quality vehicles — from the Model T, to the Fiesta and Focus, still hugely popular.

Of course, the closure of the Marina plant in 1984 was difficult, for Cork, for the workers, and for Ford. However, after Ireland’s accession to the EEC in 1973, Ireland had to comply with new rules that lifted previous restrictions on imports of fully built motor vehicles into the country.

This, combined with a depressed car market, meant the plant became no longer viable and, regrettably, the decision was taken to close it. But the legacy of its 67 years lives on.

Everyone who worked in Ford was considered part of the wider Ford family and it was always said that blue blood ran through the veins of Ford staff, and that remains the case today.

The Ford story here in Ireland is an amazing one, and the story continues.

A century on, and the message is clear: We’re still here, in Cork. Ireland remains one of the European bases for Ford Motor Company. To this day, at head office in Dearborn, Michigan, people have an affinity with this land.

Ford Ireland is situated in the Boreenmanna Road, a stone’s throw from the old Marina factory — the only major car company based outside Dublin. We don’t see a need to leave our ancestral home.

We remain a significant employer, with 40 people directly employed in Cork and another 1,000 employed indirectly, in dealerships across the country.

We are proud of the past, but don’t dwell on it. Our new ad campaign states: ‘The future is unwritten.’

The industry will change more in the next 10 years than it has in the past 50, we at Ford want to be at the forefront of that.

We are a mobility company, not just a motoring company. We will embrace technology and advance techniques for automated and self-driving.

We are proud of the past 100 years. We intend to be here for the next 100.