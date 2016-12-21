John Colreavy heads up new Teagasc meat research

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Joe Dermody

Teagasc has named John Colreavy as director of the Meat Technology Centre, an Enterprise Ireland industry-led ‘one-stop shop’ for meat processing research and technology.

Dr Colreavy brings 30 years of experience in the commercialisation of research. He has worked with ICI Paints Research, British Steel Technical and Courtauld’s International. He also spent a decade as founding director of DIT’s Crest Centre and a further decade with Enterprise Ireland.

Since returning to Enterprise Ireland in 2012 as a senior development advisor, he led investments in the meat sector, resulting in company investments of €44.3m and the creation of 635 jobs. He has authored over 500 certified technical consultancy reports.

