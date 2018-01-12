Home»Exam Viral

President Higgins presents Liam Neeson with Distinguished Service Award

Friday, January 12, 2018 - 01:25 pm
By Denise O’Donoghue

Actor Liam Neeson has received the Presidential Distinguished Service Award from President Michael D. Higgins to honour his contribution to the country and his humanitarian work.

He received the honour at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.

Liam Neeson with President of Ireland Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The awards were originally presented last November but Neeson was unable to attend. President Higgins said he "more than deserves a special occasion himself."

The Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for the Irish Abroad highlight outstanding work by Irish people living overseas across a range of areas, from sport to science, charity or community support.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina present Liam Neeson with a Distinguished Service for the Irish Abroad award at Aras an Uachtarain. Photo: Laura Hutton/PA Wire

Neeson received his award for his work helping to raise the profile Irish artists around the world, his strong personal support for a variety of initiatives to promote tourism to Ireland and his work with UNICEF.

President Higgins described Neeson as "a splendid Irishman abroad" and a "worthy recipient" of the award.

"The Irish family isn’t defined by national borders or territories," said President Higgins.

Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

"It’s defined by care, compassion, a shared culture and heritage, a common sense of responsibility, a consciousness of our historical experience and also the importance of Ireland contributing dynamically to a future that would be humane and more compassionate and more just.

"Liam Neeson qualifies by all of those criteria."

Photo: Maxwells

KEYWORDS

Liam NeesonMichael D Higgins

More in this Section

Gazza gives £1,000 to fundraiser for disabled girl whose talking aid was stolen

Instagram account managed by a chemistry student is here to show you what molecules look like

Here are the food trends set to hit Ireland in 2018

This baby sloth is what you need in your life right now


Today's Stories

Four patients in Kerry scan review need treatment

Fianna Fáil TD claims Down Syndrome abortions will increase

Ministers demand 500 more hospital places

Hotel shooting was ‘resourced, carefully planned, targeted’, court hears

Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »