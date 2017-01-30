What Brexit might really mean for the rest of us

Possibly the real significance of Theresa May’s recent speech setting out Britain’s position on Brexit was that it has energised interest and debate on the topic beyond the political classes.

Two days after that speech, I attended a public meeting on Brexit in a midlands town. There were over 300 people there.

After the clear signal of intent that a “hard” exit from the EU was on the cards, people are beginning to want answers to the issues that affect them on a day-to-day basis. Because nothing is finalised, nothing can be certain.

However, since Theresa May’s speech it has become possible to speculate with greater accuracy on what a lot of people at the meeting wanted to know, such as what will be the impact of Brexit on consumer prices here?

There are at least two forces in play. The devaluation of sterling should have led to lower prices on some goods imported from the UK, but there hasn’t really been much evidence of this so far.

The second force is customs duties. Once the UK finally leaves the EU, the likelihood is that a system of customs duties will be charged on items imported from the UK.

Many imported foodstuffs from the UK (dairy, meat and fish in particular) will be subject to rates of duty which are likely to add 10% or more to the price in the shops.

Those of us who buy goods online from the UK will also encounter additional costs.

Just because something is being bought online doesn’t mean it won’t attract customs duties, and customs operates on the basis that the purchaser pays.

Another cost driver is Vat. It’s not that the rates of Vat charged on goods imported from the UK will change, but the manner in which Vat on imports from non-EU countries is charged tends to lead to higher prices.

While there are some Vat and customs reliefs for small individual orders, all in all, it’s not a great outlook for consumer prices on goods coming in from the UK.

Irish consumers should hope the EU can cut some kind of future trade deal with the UK to lessen the hit on prices.

Another concern voiced at that meeting was whether there would be restrictions on people moving freely between here and the UK.

That could have knock-on effects but will inevitably involve some additional border controls on travellers.

Travel arrangements between Ireland and the UK are governed by the Common Travel Area, which currently is one of the very few items under the EU treaties where Ireland and the UK were allowed make their own arrangements.

Retaining it, however, is a different matter and may require EU Treaty change, in turn prompting a constitutional referendum in this country.

Companies are thinking about Brexit consequences. The realities should now be dawning on all of us.

Brian Keegan is director of public policy and taxation at Chartered Accountants Ireland