Home»Business

Wetherspoon to spend €15m on central Dublin site

Tuesday, June 27, 2017
by Geoff Percival

British pub group JD Wetherspoon is to spend €15m on developing its controversial site on Dublin’s Camden Street.

The site, which will house a new pub and 98-bedroom hotel when completed, faced numerous objections before finally being granted approval earlier this year.

Work on the project, which will create 200 jobs, is formally set to begin next February with an opening date slated for early 2019.

“It will be the biggest single investment undertaken by Wetherspoon and will result in our largest hotel alongside a superb pub. Our pubs in the Republic of Ireland are thriving and we are confident that the pub and hotel will be a great asset to Dublin and act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the city,” said Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin.

Wetherspoon operates five pubs in Ireland — four in suburban Dublin and one in Cork — and has long-term plans to operate up to 50 premises here.

It has undeveloped sites in Waterford and Carlow but is targeting much of its medium-term growth on Dublin, where it is on the lookout for more suitable sites.

It has also recently received planning permission for a new pub on Abbey Street, which is likely to also open in early 2019.

Last month Mr Martin said Wetherspoon’s continued expansion will take in both city centre and suburban-based pubs and that planned city centre openings in Dublin and Belfast, over the next 18 months, will act as a bellwether for the group’s future Irish plans.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS JD Wetherspoon Dublin, Food, Drink

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Russian tycoon to buy Holland & Barrett for €2bn

UK financial markets not expected to increase

Airbag maker Takata file for bankruptcy protection

German business morale rises to a record high


Breaking Stories

Irish airline to stop selling tickets because they do not have licence

Borrowing wanes as rising inflation tightens squeeze on UK consumers

Wetherspoon's to create 200 jobs in €15m 'super pub' in Dublin

Economic forecast sees GDP and jobs growth for next three years

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 