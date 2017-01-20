Home»Business

Weak UK homes market

Friday, January 20, 2017

Britain’s housing market had its weakest month since just after June’s Brexit vote in December as house price growth slowed and the number of homes sold fell slightly, a survey of property valuers showed yesterday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said its members expected a further slowdown in price rises over the next three months, although a clear majority thought prices in 2017 would be higher than last year.

Gains were strongest in northwest England. Central London, where prices have fallen for 10 months due to concerns about Brexit and higher tax on expensive properties, was the only region to see a decline.

RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said a shortage of properties for sale was creating a vicious cycle. 

READ NEXT It’s a big week for the world and there is no place to hide any more

Existing homeowners were reluctant to move because of the poor choice on offer and high cost of buying a larger home.

“A familiar story relating to supply continues to drive both the sales and letting markets, impacting on activity, prices and rents,” he said.

A narrow majority of surveyors reported a fall in the number of sales for the first time since a big drop-off in June. The proportion expecting sales to pick up in early 2017 fell sharply.

“It remains to be seen whether or not this is a temporary setback or the onset of a weaker trend,” RICS said. Some of its members in Scotland and London reported concern about Brexit hurting the market.

The UK government is due to publish plans to boost house-building in the next few weeks, but Mr Rubinsohn said it was unlikely to end the housing shortage fast. Britain’s economy expanded much faster than most economists expected in the six months after June’s Brexit vote.

Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide Building Society predict house price growth will slow this year to roughly 2%, compared with an official price rise of 6.7% in the year to November.

Meanwhile, property developer British Land reported only a slight decline in occupancy rate in the third quarter, adding to signs that property demand from companies continues to hold up.

Britain’s second-largest publicly listed property developer reported an occupancy rate of 97% with a weighted average lease length of 8 years in the three months to the end of December. British Land’s shares have lost 19% since the Brexit vote.

Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

€10m investment at Cork distillery

Theresa May strikes conciliatory tone to keep lenders

Mario Draghi to Germany: ‘Just be patient’ on eurozone prices

Financial Services Union ‘concern’ on AIB sale as 5.5% pay deal agreed


Breaking Stories

Fraudsters can get your fingerprints from photos of you doing a peace sign

This knife uses a clever alloy tested by Nasa to sharpen itself

No recall after fatal Tesla autopilot crash

Fire Emblem: Heroes is Nintendo's next mobile game

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 