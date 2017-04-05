Home»Business

GEOFF PERCIVAL: Vulture funds ‘pressuring’ companies

Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Geoff Percival

Pressure being applied by so-called vulture funds on Irish firms to repay loans is resulting in a rise in examinership applications, research indicates.

New information from accountancy firm Baker Tilly Hughes Blake shows that 380 jobs were saved through companies seeking protection via the examinership process in the first quarter of the year — up from 138 in the same period last year.

While welcoming this, Baker Tilly said the rise in examinerships is “concerning”.

It partly blames it on vulture funds buying loan books and pressurising debtors through more challenging repayment deadlines and interest rates.

“Despite strong economic forecasts and climbing consumer spending, Irish businesses are finding that they are increasingly under pressure from the private equity funds that have bought their loans,” said Baker Tilly Hughes Blake’s managing partner Neil Hughes.

“Even though the funds may have purchased the debt during the height of the recession a few years ago, today we see that they are applying more and more pressure to businesses of all sizes, with a view to extracting value from the loans. 

"They are no longer happy to remain as silent bystanders, moving swiftly at the first sign of weakness,” he added.

Mr Hughes said macroeconomic changes are contributing to an atmosphere of uncertainty for Irish companies, but said fresh examinership legislation has been welcome.

“Fundamentally sound businesses must be protected and given a second chance,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS vulture funds, examinership, baker tilly

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

test


Breaking Stories

Ralph Lauren to close Fifth Avenue Polo store

Pink diamond auctioned for record £57.2m in Hong Kong

Unemployment figures fall to lowest point since 2008

New €50 note released across Ireland today

Lifestyle

Alec Baldwin is boss at last in latest film The Boss Baby

Walk of flame for EB charity organisation Debra Ireland

MAKING CENTS: Being on message with the money for Communions

An exploration of oil as the devil’s excrement

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 01, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 