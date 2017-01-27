US firms influence Irish jobs market

Ken Murphy tells John Daly US firms have had a hugely positive influence on Ireland's international reputation.

2016 has been an excellent year of inward investment into Ireland with IDA backed companies hitting a record level of 199,877 people employed.

This is on the back of 244 investments projects last year of which 72% were from North American companies — further strengthening the strong bond between Ireland and US multinationals looking to expand their overseas operations.

“Ireland has moved on from being a low cost manufacturing springboard into Europe to being a key player across a number of significant, global technology areas,” says Ken Murphy, director, CareerWise Recruitment, which specialises in the multinational sector, predominantly encompassing the Medical Device, Sciences/Pharma and ICT industries.

“The attraction of Ireland is much more than a business friendly tax structure and an open economy that facilitates ease of company set-up,” said Ken Murphy.

“Several factors including EU membership, labour competitiveness following the 2008 correction, English language and a highly educated workforce help with the decision process in this global economy.

“Another key area is the age demographic with 33% of the population under 25 and the fact that the economy is the fastest growing in Europe raises Ireland’s profile on the investment radar,” he adds.

The relative political and labour stability, in addition to a large multicultural mix, facilitates Ireland for growth in the international services arena.

“Ireland has moved up the value chain significantly over the last 10 years in terms of attractiveness for mobile international investment. A strong history of over-achieving to corporate expectations and metrics has resulted in continuous reinvestment by US companies across Ireland”, says Mr Murphy.

Key growth sectors

“We continue to see strong confidence in Ireland to deliver results across international and financial service, biotech, pharma, medical device and ICT clients. Companies such as Stryker and Johnson & Johnson who originally came into Ireland to avail of our competitive manufacturing skills are now fully embracing advanced manufacturing, supply chain global services and R&D.”

Another important factor in the success of Ireland punching above its weight — and securing high levels of inward US investment similar to the UK and The Netherlands — could be the fact that Irish executives have many positions of influence at senior levels within the US corporate organisations — underlining how critical and it is for Ireland to have friends in positions of influence.

“This is particularly important for reinvestment and growth decisions for existing subsidiaries. We have growth across many sectors with ICT (Apple & Facebook data centres), Zimmer (second plant in Galway), Regeneron and Alexion (Biotech start-ups) and Indeed (International Services) demonstrating the versatility and creativity of Irish managers and IDA.”

In order to continue with this great story, Mr Murphy believes that it is important that organisations such as Science Foundation Ireland as well as the universities and institutes of technology continue to develop innovative products working closely with the multinational sector.

“In terms of Ireland’s long term success, it is imperative that the number of new ideas and businesses growing from the academic incubation units is fully encouraged. Collaboration between companies such as Intel and Dell/EMC and our academic cohort in areas such as Internet of Things and other smart-technology can really make a difference to the long-term, sustainable growth of Ireland Inc.

“Generation of new research and commercialisation of this to scale is important for Ireland,” he adds. “We need to focus on a few key areas within ICT, biotech and medical device innovation to drive the economy for future generations.

“We need to encourage an ongoing supply of smart engineering and scientific graduates to stay and come back to Ireland, in order to support the technology ramp-up,” concludes Mr Murphy.