Home»Business

UK to review Fox bid for Sky

Friday, March 17, 2017
Paul Sandle

The British government said yesterday it would refer Rupert Murdoch’s planned takeover of Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.

Mr Murdoch’s US TV business Twenty-First Century Fox, which owns 39% of Sky, notified the European Commission of its £11.7billion (€13.4bn) bid earlier this month, opening a window for Britain to intervene.

UK Media Secretary Karen Bradley told parliament it was important and appropriate to seek advice from the regulator Ofcom on whether the deal would give Mr Murdoch and his companies too much control of Britain’s media, and whether the new owner would be committed to broadcasting standards.

Ms Bradley has set Ofcom a 40-day timetable to investigate, and expected to receive its report by May 16; she said Ofcom, as an independent regulator, would assess whether Mr Murdoch’s company was a “fit and proper” holder of a broadcasting licence.

Twenty-First Century Fox said it was looking forward to working with British authorities in their reviews of the deal, and it believed the deal to be approved.

“We are confident that a thorough review of our track record over 30 years will underscore our commitment to upholding high broadcast standards, and will demonstrate that the transaction will not result in there being insufficient plurality in the UK,” the company said.

The Murdoch family have never wavered in their ambition to take full control of Sky, despite the damaging failure of a previous attempt five years ago when their British newspaper business became embroiled in a phone-hacking scandal.

Some opposition lawmakers oppose the deal, saying Mr Murdoch, the owner of The Times and The Sun newspapers, would wield too much power if he had full control of a pay-TV group present in more than 12 million British and Irish homes.

Twenty-First Century Fox, which owns cable, broadcast, film and pay-TV assets around the world, said the media market had changed dramatically in recent years.

Shares in Sky were largely unaffected by the decision, which had been widely expected after Ms Bradley said earlier this month she was minded to intervene.

Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, Fox, Sky, Rupert Murdoch

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Too many mortgage arrears deals fail, say experts

UK call to investigate possible leaks of market data

British Irish Chamber of Commerce Conference calls for urgent action on Brexit fears

Lufthansa fare slide to slow as CEO seeks further cuts


Breaking Stories

US stocks hold steady as Fed-fuelled rally fades

WATCH: Denis Brosnan discusses Brexit's impact on Ireland and shares advice for new businesses

Ryanair announces new base and flights in Poland

BAM Ireland to create 500 construction jobs in Dublin

Lifestyle

Celebrating all things Irish goes global on St Patrick's Day

Ask Audrey: Will the Cork Flood Plan walls stop the lower orders from fishing in the Lee?

Dickie Rock still going strong after more than 50 years in the music business

Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover reflects on ups and downs of a life in heavy rock

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 