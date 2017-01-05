Home»Business

UK highstreet credit soars

Thursday, January 05, 2017
David Milliken

British consumer borrowing increased by the biggest amount in more than 11 years in November, figures released yesterday showed.

Boosting the unexpectedly robust post-Brexit vote economy in what could prove to be a big spending spree ahead of an expected rise in prices.

Net consumer lending beat expectations to jump by over £1.92bn (€2.25bn) in November — the biggest monthly rise since March 2005 — and is 10.8% higher than a year earlier, Bank of England data showed.

Overall economic growth in Britain is likely to have been among the fastest of advanced economies in 2016. However, it will face a tougher test this year as the effect of sterling’s sharp fall since June’s Brexit vote to leave the EU starts to show up in consumer prices.

READ NEXT Next shares plunge on Christmas scare for UK shops

Consumer spending was the main motor for British growth in the three months after the referendum, with households saving the smallest share of their income since 2008. Wednesday’s figures suggest this trend continued into the end of 2016, but it is unclear how much longer it will last.

“Such rapid growth in unsecured credit is unsustainable over the medium-term, and the recent fall back in consumer confidence suggests that households will borrow more cautiously in 2017, subduing growth in consumption,” Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Samuel Tombs said.

Consumer sentiment surveys have shown shoppers are concerned about the economic outlook as Britain prepares to start two years of talks to leave the EU, though they are still willing to make major purchases.

In a possible harbinger, major clothing retailer Next cut its profit forecast for the current financial year yesterday after a poor Christmas and warned of a further decline.

November’s hefty borrowing figures could reflect shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals ahead of expected price rises, said Martin Beck, an adviser to forecasters EY Item Club.

The British Retail Consortium said prices fell in December at the slowest rate since mid-2015, and construction firms blamed a weaker currency for the biggest jump in costs since 2011 in a survey by financial data company Markit.

Economists expect overall consumer price inflation to approach 3% in 2017, up from less than 1% for 2016 as a whole, while output growth halves to little more than 1%.

— Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Bank of England, brexit

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brexit set to hinder growth in jobs

‘Reasons to be cheerful’ as Irish output surges

Public apathy on online security ‘exploited’ by cyber criminals

Oil price gushes as Opec sticks to new year pledge


Breaking Stories

US stock indexes rise as car makers and retailers prosper

LG just put Amazon’s Alexa in your next fridge

2016 tax take highest ever

This new WiFi-enabled hairbrush knows more about your hair than you do

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 