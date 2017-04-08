Home»Business

UK data shows Brexit effect

Saturday, April 08, 2017
Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout

Signs that Britain’s economy is slowing as it prepares to leave the EU hardened yesterday, as official data showed a surprise drop in industrial output and construction in February, and a mixed performance for trade.

Sterling slid to a one-week low against the dollar after industrial output dipped 0.7% in February, worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, which had pointed to a 0.2% increase. Output fell 0.3% in January.

A surprisingly large goods trade deficit — albeit distorted by imports of high-value goods like gold and aircraft — and a slump in construction added to evidence that Britain’s economic growth rate peaked toward the end of last year.

Britain’s National Institute of Economic and Social Research estimated that yesterday’s data suggested growth in the first three months of 2017 would slow to 0.5% from a robust 0.7% in the last three months of 2016.

There are already signs that rising inflation, caused in part by the pound’s post-Brexit vote tumble, is crimping spending by consumers, the main drivers of the economy, just as prime minister Theresa May begins Britain’s EU divorce talks.

Underlining the caution among households, mortgage lender Halifax reported the weakest house price growth in nearly four years, and a survey of recruiters showed staff were nervous about switching jobs ahead of Brexit.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney said he would keep a close eye on whether consumer demand weakens in line with the central bank’s expectations.

“Today’s deluge of UK economic data was fairly disappointing and adds to the evidence that the economy has lost some momentum during the first quarter,” said Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics.

The latest data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics suggested manufacturing was not making up for a consumer spending slowdown as some economists had hoped following the pound’s drop.

Output in manufacturing, a component of industrial output which accounts for about 10% of Britain’s GDP, unexpectedly fell 0.1%, disappointing against forecasts for a 0.3% rise in the Reuters poll. The ONS also released figures for construction output in February, which slumped 1.7% — the biggest drop in almost a year.

Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS brexit, business, eu

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kerry Group told to compensate staff

Murdoch’s Fox cleared by EU to buy Sky

Oil near one-month high after US missile strikes

Samsung forecasts record quarter, despite scandals


Breaking Stories

Trade talks between EU and Mercosur Latin American countries should be suspended, says MEP

Ireland above most European countries for hourly labour costs

Greek bailout talks make major breakthrough on reforms

Bus strike having 'drastic impact' on retailers

Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Going in Style, Raw, A Quiet Passion

Ask Audrey: He got it into his head he was a Norrie and nearly bought a Ford Capri

Cystic fibrosis isn't holding back these two amazing women

When a band's name doesn’t have to stay the same

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 