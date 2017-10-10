Uber suspends unlicensed Oslo service

Uber said it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules, as the US ride-hailing app adopts a more conciliatory tone with national authorities.

UberPOP had around 280,000 users in Oslo and hundreds of drivers. It comes as Uber recently lost its licence to operate in London.

Several other European capitals, including Paris and Brussels, have also suspended UberPop.

The app faced a similar one-year suspension in Finland in July to allow a new taxi law to come into effect, however, there is no set date for when UberPOP will be reintroduced in Norway.

The company has come under fierce pressure from traditional taxi drivers and regulators across Europe who accuse it of unfair competition and skirting traditional licensing rules.

“We’ve learned the hard way that we must change as a company in order to serve the millions of riders and drivers who rely on us. With our new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi onboard, it’s a new era for Uber,” said the company.

“That’s why it’s now time to pause UberPOP in Norway, in order to relaunch under new regulations.”

UberPOP will be suspended on October 30, while Uber’s licensed services UberBlack and UberXXL will continue to operate.

The Norwegian transport minister said Uber was being treated as any other market participant would be.

Norway itself must answer by October 27 a query on its transport regulations by the EFTA Surveillance Authority, the body that ensures EU regulations are enforced by non-EU countries that have access to the single market.

Reuters