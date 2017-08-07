Tullamore show all set to welcome a cast of thousands

Thousands of people will make a beeline for the country’s largest one-day rural show in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Sunday.

It will have a prize fund of €175,000, over 1,000 classes, a 30,000sq foot tented village, 700 trade stands and parking for 20,000 vehicles. One of the highlights will be the AIB National Livestock Show which will feature dairy, pedigree and commercial cattle and 13 different breeds of sheep.

The Gold Medals awarded to the champions have now become the hallmark of excellence in Irish livestock production.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Michael Creed will open the show on the main stand at 1pm.

The show will be held on a 260-acre site beside the N52 Birr road, 5km from Tullamore town centre. Each year, it attracts an average of 62,000 visitors as well as the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country.

Anne Finnegan, head of agri sector AIB, said the event is a wonderful celebration of Irish agriculture and farming culture.

“The farming industry is so important to the Irish economy and AIB are committed to continued support of our farming customers,” she said.

Horse Sport Ireland will be in attendance at the event to showcase and promote the Irish Cob Studbook. Some of Ireland’s finest registered traditional Irish cobs will be showcased as an example of the breed standard.

Mares, foals, yearlings and two-year-olds in various colours and with generations of pedigree tracing back to old traditional Irish cob bloodlines will be presented on the day.

In addition, a photographic exhibition of the breed will be on show Horse Sport Ireland members together with Brigid Devine and Sean Murray (both breeders and Irish Cob Studbook inspectors with HSI) will be available to answer any questions regarding the breed standard and stud book registration.

The show is organised by a committee headed by Brenda Kiernan, chairperson; Rodney Cox, vice chairperson; Freda Kinnarney, secretary/administrator; George Gill, assistant secretary; Pat Hartnett and Tom Maher, joint treasurers, and Christy Maye, PRO.