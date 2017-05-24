Travel software company Datalex targeting numerous client wins

Irish travel software company Datalex has told shareholders that it expects to land a number of new client wins before the end of this year.

The Dublin-based company provides e-commerce and retail software solutions to many of the world’s leading airlines and travel booking firms and has been growing in the lucrative Chinese market in recent times.

“Our new business pipeline is strong and growing. We are pursuing a number of new opportunities and expect to announce further signings during 2017,” chairman Paschal Taggart told shareholders at the company’s agm.

He added that German airline group Lufthansa going live with Datalex’s booking platform will begin generating revenue from next year. Datalex has, in the past 12 months, signed a number of significant partnership agreements with the likes of China’s Hainan group of airlines, IBM, Swiss International Airlines, Chinese software services group Neusoft, and Lufthansa.

Datalex last year grew its earnings by 18% and its annual revenues by 15%. Mr Taggart told shareholders that the company has continued to build on that success.

“Trading performance in the first four months of 2017 has been in line with expectations, and we are confident that we will deliver adjusted ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation] growth of 15%-20% for 2017,” he said.

He added that Datalex’s new UK centre of excellence in Manchester, which opened last month, will double the company’s workforce to 60 over the next year and a half.