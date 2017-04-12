Home»Business

Toshiba under auditor threat

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Toshiba, the 142-year-old conglomerate, warned yesterday it may not be able to continue as a going concern as it grapples with billions of dollars in losses from its Westinghouse Electric nuclear business.

The disclosure came as the Japanese company reported earnings for the third quarter after missing two previous deadlines for financial results.

Toshiba posted an operating loss of 576.3bn yen (€4.9bn) for the nine months to the end of December and said it had negative shareholders’ equity of 225.6bn yen (€1.93bn), but, significantly, it was not able to get auditor PwC Aarata to approve those figures.

Toshiba has been at odds with its auditors over Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy in the US last month.

The auditing firm submitted an independent review with Toshiba’s results that emphasised the risks to its future because of losses in the Westinghouse unit responsible for atomic projects and breach of covenants on 284bn yen (€2.42bn) in loans.

Toshiba’s inability to report earnings has also raised speculation of a possible delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

“Toshiba has done everything in its power to gain the understanding of the auditors,” CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa said at a briefing in Tokyo. “Without clear prospects for auditor approval, we could no longer inconvenience and worry our investors and other stakeholders and decided on this unusual way of releasing results.”

Toshiba has missed financial filing deadlines even before the current crisis. The company pushed back earnings announcements twice amid an accounting scandal in 2015, delaying the release by about four months. In theory, there is no limit on how many times the company can request an extension.

“How the TSE will take this is anyone’s guess,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute.

The TSE kept Toshiba on its list of securities on alert in a December announcement, after originally being included for overstating profits from 2008 through 2014. The company last month submitted a report detailing plans to improve internal controls. If deemed insufficient, the company will face delisting.

“The disclaimer of opinion by the auditor is an additional item we must evaluate and consider,” said a spokeswoman for Japan Exchange Group, which runs the TSE.

Even if Toshiba clears these hurdles, there is a longer-term threat to stakeholders, as the nuclear business write-down has pushed Toshiba’s liabilities beyond its level of assets.

  • Bloomberg

