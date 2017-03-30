Home»Business

Titanic Belfast profits up nearly 60%

Thursday, March 30, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Profits at one of the country’s most popular visitor attractions, Titanic Belfast, jumped by 57% last year to £1.25m (€1.44m).

Newly-filed accounts, for the 12 months to the end of last March, show that revenues at the attraction’s holding company marginally increased from £11.6m to £11.9m. During the year, the centre — which celebrates Belfast’s status as the birthplace of the ill-fated passenger liner — attracted 638,000 visitors.

In its first four years of operation, the attraction has welcomed 2.6m visitors.

The centre opened in March, 2012 and has started to repay some of the investment made by Donegal man, Pat Doherty, with a dividend of £3m paid last year.

The company recorded a post-tax profit of £901,720, after paying corporation tax of £358,255.

The firm’s cash more than tripled during the year, increasing from £636,566 to £2.1m.

In the accounts, management said that “the company has enjoyed a successful fourth year as a top visitor attraction...with visitors to the iconic Titanic exhibition increasing by 1% between March, 2015 and March, 2016”.

They added that there continues to be strong international interest in the story of the Titanic, with 77% of visitors coming from outside the State in the last financial year.

Security costs for the year totalled €172,187; legal and professional fees came to €195,223; cleaning costs amounted to £257,250, and marketing costs totalled €154,128.

Last year’s profit takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of £703,188,.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, tourism, money, Belfast, Titanic

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Tourism Ireland welcomes 9% growth in spend by overseas visitors

TDs in angry exchange over ... whose town is the world capital of tourism

Ryanair reports 8% drop in profits

Number of cars carried by ferry operators rises 2% to 8.8m in 2016

More in this Section

Organised crime gangs ‘flying in to steal iPhones’

Mercedes speeds up its rollout of electric vehicles

Brexit may see UK lose its EU air links, warns Ryanair

The customer always pays when regulators impose fines on firms


Breaking Stories

€90m Cork office block gets go-ahead as objections withdrawn

Lifestyle

Genesis of rivalry is still there says guitarist Steve Hackett

Is there room to be authentic in a world full of selfies and filters?

The horrors of WWII through the eyes of an Irishman

Technology in school is about collaboration and ideas - not passively swiping at a screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 