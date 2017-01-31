Three banks have ‘unhealthy’ grip on SMEs

The Central Bank report found that three lenders accounted for 93% of all new lending to SMEs.

The concentration of lending is “unhealthy”, says business group Isme, as a Central Bank survey shows three banks effectively have a total grip over all new lending to SMEs in Ireland and that firms here continue to pay the highest rates in the eurozone.

“The SME lending environment remains highly concentrated with very little competition,” said Isme chief executive Neil McDonnell.

“The combined market share of the three main lenders in gross new lending flows is currently 93%. We consider this to be unhealthy for the functioning of a competitive and cost-effective market,” he said.

The Central Bank survey covers the amount of credit advanced to SMEs in the second half of last year, as well as the costs of those loans and the default levels on SME loans.

The SME Market Report also compared the Irish figures with the SME lending across the eurozone.

In many instances, Irish lending to SMEs is lower and among the most costly in the eurozone.

The rate Irish banks charge SMEs for their loans has fallen to an average of 5.5% but that is as much as 2.6 percentage points higher than in parts of the eurozone.

However, rejection rates for applications of new loans are in line with the eurozone average, though rejection rates have risen recently.

The report found that 16% of loan requests were rejected, up from a rejection rate of 11% in the previous survey.

There was good news regarding the performance of loans, the Central Bank found, though non-performing loans remain at an elevated level.

Just under a quarter of SME loans were in default, down from a share of 41% in 2013.

The report found that new lending in the third quarter of last year was up 5.1% from the same period a year earlier, boosted by small firms involved in manufacturing, catering and hotels, and construction.

Lending to retail and wholesale and services industries fell over the same period. New SME lending has recovered from the lows at the end of 2013, which marked the start of some sort of recovery, but outstanding loans have slumped 51% since the depth of the financial crisis in early 2010.

Lending flows “are low compared to pre-crisis levels and compared to other European countries”, according to the Central Bank report.

Mr McDonnell said: “Isme is concerned about the high interest rates charged to SMEs, the drivers of our recovering economy.

"We have made many representations to the Minister for Finance about the heavy burden SMEs face with these unjust charges. The 5.5% rate on average interest rates is still high compared to what our European counterparts are charged.”

Isme said it remains “concerned” on high costs of SME loans compared with the rest of Europe.

“Again we would reiterate that this issue needs to be addressed,” it said.

Noting the increase in new lending, Isme said that “more needs to be done to reduce the number of refusals”.

“Among our members in our latest bank watch survey, 30% of those surveyed were refused access to loans. This high refusal rate is stifling growth and employment,” it said.