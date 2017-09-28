The property tax will loom large at the next election

It’s that time of year again when the budget announcements for next year are just around the corner.

This year there seems to be something a little different in the air.

Whilst the Confidence and Supply voting arrangement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil sets out that the agreement will hold for three years — that is until budget 2019 — there’s a subtle sense that the opening gambits of the next election are already in play.

Whilst the agreement with Fianna Fáil apparently provides for a reduction in the much hated Universal Social Charge, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sees its incorporation into the PRSI system over time.

Indeed, in recent weeks Mr Varadkar has made it clear that his aim is to look after his own preferred constituency, those he has referred to as the people “who get up early in the morning”.

He means, of course, those people who get up to go to work, not those people who live on doorsteps and have to get up before the gardaí blow them out of it with a loud tooting of the squad car horn.

It does appear that Mr Varadkar is focusing on the part of the electorate which voted for Fine Gael.

No doubt Micheál Martin will have something to say about that.

It appeared earlier this week that Mr Varadkar

had pledged to protect homeowners from sudden increases in the Local Property Taxe (LPT).

Only a few years ago, the former finance minister Michael Noonan postponed the revaluation of property tax until 2019.

The issue of property tax, although not on the scale of Irish Water and water charges, is another emotive issue.

That emotion is based on the method of assessment of that tax.

It is based on property values.

However, property values are based primarily on what someone will pay on the day.

Everything else is just an estimate or an approximation based on recent sales in the area.

Unfortunately, housing types and sizes vary enormously from apartments to terraced houses with no gardens and to houses with acres of land.

Worse, house prices can be and are being manipulated by vested interests and by Government interference.

None of us should forget that before the bust, the value of houses went up considerably facilitated by political interference and bankers and developers.

Currently, builders are not building despite a housing shortage.

House prices are again shooting up.

We have a property tax to allow the Government to generate money for public services.

Taxes under normal circumstances are designed to ration consumers’ demand — the more we use the more we pay.

So if we cannot afford it we must try and avoid using it.

However, when it comes to property there is no escape. This tax takes no account of our ability to pay.

Many of the larger houses are occupied by older folk on low pensions who wish to live in their homes for the rest of their lives.

According to some commentators, the local property tax is a good thing and will force people to scale down.

Work your backside off to get the home you want rather than expect Government to provide a home and where does it leave you?

It tosses you on the scrap heap. The Government will have start worrying over the Grey Vote.

A fairer method of levying the property tax will be needed and one that will be fairer to everyone.

Unfortunately, this current cohort of politicians just does not have the bottle to get one past the vested interests.