The Monday Interview: Living the...ice-cream

Pádraig Hoare speaks to Thea Murphy, managing director of Silver Pail Dairy in Cork, the biggest independent ice-cream maker in Ireland, and which has entered the lucrative liqueur market

It sounds like the dream of every youngster in Ireland, being surrounded by delicious ice cream that your father made — but managing director of Silver Pail Dairy, Thea Murphy, learned about what it takes to run a business along the way.

Set up in Fermoy in 1978 by dairy scientist Michael Murphy, Silver Pail is the largest independent ice-cream manufacturer in Ireland.

Ms Murphy took over the business from her father in recent years and it remains a family affair to this day — her father is still actively involved, while researcher and innovation expert Lorcan Murphy is the creative mind.

Many original staff still work at Silver Pail today, now alongside second generation family members, comprising 100 or so staff altogether.

Silver Pail makes luxurious dairy ice cream, frozen yoghurts and ice cream desserts, as well as producing ice cream for the likes of international giant Baskin-Robbins in Europe.

This year, the Avondhu Liqueur Company, a sister company to Silver Pail, launched Cremór Irish Cream Liqueur. The liqueur is made with cream delivered daily from the famed dairy pastures of Cork’s Golden Vale, and locally-sourced Irish whiskey.

Ms Murphy has seen all the changes in the business since the early days.

“Business, in general, was a little bit different when I was a child, probably more so the food business, in so far as nowadays you wouldn’t really bring children into an ice cream factory, whereas 35 years ago that wouldn’t have been unusual. We probably got in the way more than we should have.”

While it retains its family values-type ethos, the business has grown into a international one.

Ms Murphy said: “The ice cream has broken down into a contract manufacturing type business, a private label type business and obviously we have some of our own brand ice cream that we sell as well, that we sell here in Ireland and to the UK and to various other markets.

“Our Glenown Farm brand is doing very well around the country so we have been working very hard at that for the last couple of years, and we’re very glad to see it on menus and shops around the country. It’s a real kick to see that out and about, more so than it would have been in the past.”

Cremór is a key focus in the coming years, but innovation is never far from the mind of her researcher brother Lorcan, according to Ms Murphy.

“Where we’re at with the Cremór is that we’re working with a number of international distributors at the moment just to set up some distribution agreement. We are looking at new flavours and expanding the range of that particular product, but I imagine within a couple of years we will come with something new to the market. Lorcan spends all his time dreaming up new ideas. The health agenda is forefront on our mind and he is very conscious of that. Sugar has replaced fat as the new evil but there is lots you can do to make things healthier and better, so we are very conscious of that,” she said.

Brexit was a shock the system but Ms Murphy urged other export-reliant businesses to prepare as much as possible and diversify into other markets.

“At this stage, export is about 70% of our business. That varies from the Baskin-Robbins business which goes all over Europe and the Middle East, even the Far East. Then we would have European supermarkets and UK supermarkets.”

She added: “One of our key challenges is to diversify our business in terms of both products and in terms of markets. The main issue is that Brexit is so uncertain. You throw sterling fluctuation on top of that and it makes it worse again. The key has to be about diversifying and finding other key markets to sell goods.”

Realising how business is done in different markets is key, she said, urging exporters to research as much as possible. “What we have found across Europe is that business is not done quite the same way in that it might be done through distributors and agents rather than directly with the supermarkets or directly with the purchasers. It does vary from market to market and there is a lot of research involved in seeing how it is done in those different markets. It is vital to do the groundwork and to understand your market,” she said.

For all the challenges, Silver Pail remains her passion. “It’s a busy life but it’s an enjoyable one. I still get excited when we win new business or have a contract holdover. My dad is still very involved and provides great support. He’s seen everything happen not once but probably twice. A vision for what you want to achieve is very important, and a plan of what you want to do over four to five years. Communicate that vision to your staff and put it into practice,” she said.