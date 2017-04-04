Tech job scheme set for national rollout

A programme that sees new graduates and those with no tech experience trained for free by one of Ireland’s best-known IT companies could soon be introduced around the country because of its success in Cork.

Up to 120 people met at VMware In Ballincollig, Co Cork, to learn about the Department of Education-backed KickStart programme, which aims to bridge the gap from full-time education to getting a first job, or reskilling for a new role.

KickStart is run by Software Skillnet and provides 12 weeks of training, three internationally recognised qualifications, and work experience in partner companies such as VMware, the US cloud company which employs 900 people in Cork City.

More than 92% of previous participants on the Software Skillnet programmes have gained employment immediately on completing the programme, with more than 200 successful participants now working in VMware.

The next tranche of applicants will begin the training next month.

Gerry Murphy, senior programme manager and KickStart leader at VMware, said: “We have developed and fine-tuned programmes for jobseekers with the Software Skillnet over the last five years. Kickstart is the 15th programme VMware has partnered with the Software Skillnet to develop.

“It can transform a job-seeker or a graduate with little knowledge of the exciting world of cloud computing, into a technical support engineer at a multinational company such as VMware.”

More info on KickStart is at softwareskillnet.ie/kickstart. Closing date for applications is April 17.