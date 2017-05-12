Tech firms announce 200 jobs for Cork and Dublin

American cybersecurity firm AlienVault has become the first tenant to officially open a new office at the €50m old Capitol site in Cork city centre, announcing 50 new jobs to mark the occasion.

The president and CEO of the Californian company was on hand to mark its move to the site, which will consist of office space, shops and a bar.

AlienVault will be joined by social media giant Facebook and Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei in the office space when fully occupied, while a reboot of the famed 1700s-founded Oyster Tavern will also feature in the 0.75 acre site. Sports retailer Lifestyle will open one of its largest stores in Ireland, along with discount homewares company HomeSense. John Cleary Developments is the company behind the €50m transformation of the site.

AlienVault boss Barmak Meftah said the company had seen 53% year-over-year sales growth and the new jobs would expand the “talented tech support and sales team in Cork” to serve Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA). The roles will be filled in the next two years. It established a sales and technical support centre in Cork in 2014 and said its new offices has space to accommodate up to 100 staff.

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said the announcement was “a testament to the vibrancy and attractiveness” of Cork as an IT city. CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said AlienVault was one of a growing cluster of cybersecurity companies locating in Ireland at the moment with Cork playing a vital role.

Meanwhile, Irish-owned Aspire Technology announced 150 new jobs at their Dublin headquarters. Founded in 2010, Aspire Technology services some of the world’s leading telecommunications, equipment and software providers. Recruitment begins immediately for the roles, which include software developers, network engineers, design specialists and project managers at both experienced and graduate levels.