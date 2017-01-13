Taoiseach Enda Kenny hails ‘Pendulum Summit’ a success

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has hailed the two-day Pendulum Summit event in Dublin as “one of the biggest of its kind” that would empower many people in Irish business to reach their potential.

Mr Kenny made an appearance along with 6,000 Irish and international visitors at the Convention Centre Dublin for the event.

The summit, founded by former Irish rugby international Frankie Sheahan, saw business people from Ireland and abroad converge on Dublin over two days to hear from motivational speakers such as American corporate training consultant Jack Canfield and Canadian leadership consultant Robin Sharma.

Mr Sheahan, who won 29 Irish caps, said he aimed one day to make the Pendulum Summit as valuable to Ireland as the Web Summit, the global tech event which left Dublin for Lisbon last year to widespread dismay.

He said he wanted the event to be a boon to the economy in the traditionally slow time of January.

“We estimate this will be worth €20m to the local economy. We have visitors from 50 countries, as far as Australia and South Africa,” he said.

Pat McDonagh, founder of fast food chain Supermac’s, said he had been to many such events but that the Pendulum Summit topped them all because of the quality of speakers: “Go back to your business and take action straightaway on the 10 things you have learned. Not tomorrow or the next evening.

"We’re living in a great country. Seven years ago we were up to our knees in debt. We have made tremendous progress.”

Former Irish international goalkeeper Pat Bonner said the key to Irish people’s business success was being given responsibility and delegating to others, saying that it inspired confidence and trust.

He said it was one of the most valuable lessons ever given to the Irish team under Jack Charlton, growing their confidence and self-worth.

“You can be a leader at all different levels, you don’t have to be leader of a company. Everyone can have leadership qualities, it’s about bringing it out,” he said.