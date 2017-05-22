Susie takes Springboard PR to success at Cork Businesswoman of the Year

Strong leadership, huge determination, and persistence were some of the qualities cited by judges as Susie Horgan of Springboard PR and Marketing was crowned Cork Businesswoman of the Year.

Picture credit: Winners of the businesswomen of the year awards: Michelle Johnson, ASA Marketing; Sinead O’Keeffe, Enable Ireland; Gillian Hennessy, Collins Press; Maria Tracey, Springboard PR; Sian Horn, Elite Pilates; Sinead Dunphy, Cork Choral Festival; with Network Cork president Ciara Wilson. Picture: Darragh Kane

Ms Horgan was crowned overall winner at the Network Cork Businesswomen of the Year awards at the Rochestown Park Hotel, while six individual awards were given to outstanding female business leaders in Cork.

The 10th anniversary of the awards saw Sian Horn of Elite Pilates win the emerging category, while Michelle Johnson of ASA Marketing took the award for SME with more than 10 employees.

Gillian Hennessy of Collins Press was recognised in the employee award category, while Sinead O’Keeffe of Enable Ireland took the social enterprise award. Sinead Dunphy of Cork International Choral Festival was lauded in the arts category.

Ms Horgan was also recognised for best SME with fewer than 10 employees as well as the overall award. She said she was “speechless” at the honour, paying tribute to her “amazing” team for the win.

Springboard works with industry leaders in technology, financial services, and healthcare, along with indigenous SMEs, government organisations, and the arts and tourism sector.

Sinead Kane, who made history as she became the first visually impaired athlete to complete the world marathon challenge — seven marathons on seven continents in seven days — was guest speaker while Fiona Kennedy was guest musician for the evening.

Network Cork is affiliated to Network Ireland, a not-for-profit national organisation for women in business, the professions, and the arts.