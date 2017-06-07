Supermodel Heidi Klum launches high-end fashion line at Lidl stores

Discount retailer Lidl is to launch a high-end fashion collection for shoppers with German supermodel and designer Heidi Klum.

The first collection of its kind will be available exclusively at Lidl stores later this year in what is expected to be a highly anticipated launch for the fast-growing retailer. It is expected to be available to Irish shoppers before the end of the year after initially launching in the UK.

Ms Klum, who has previously designed for brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Birkenstock and has an eponymous swimwear range, said: “Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I’m proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration. I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection.”

Lidl said the collection would be “high- end, yet affordable” and customers across Europe and the US could look forward to seeing the clothes later this year.

Lidl UK’s commercial director, Ryan McDonnell, said: “As both a global fashion icon and grounded individual, Heidi is an incredible source of inspiration, which we think will really resonate with our customers. We are extremely excited about offering our most premium fashion range to date, and look forward to the first collection going on sale later this year.”

Lidl and fellow German discounter Aldi have reached a joint record market share of 12% in the UK, according to the latest Kantar Worldpanel figures. They saw sales grow 19% year-on-year as 62% of the UK population shopped in either of them over the past three months, up from 58% this time last year and an additional 1.m households.

In Ireland, the latest Kantar survey showed that both Lidl and Aldi gained market share in an expanding grocery market. In the 12 weeks ending May 21, Lidl had increased its share of the market to 11.4%, while Aldi boosted its share to 11.2%.

That compares with the 22.5% market share secured by SuperValu as the largest supermarket in terms of sales. In second place in the latest survey is Tesco, with a share of 22%. The supermarket edged out Dunnes Stores, which secured 21.9% of the Irish grocery market, according to Kantar.

The business of the discounters Lidl and Aldi means the discounters have a combined Irish market share of 22.6%, the latest figures show.

Press Association and Irish Examiner