Home»Business

‘Strong growth’ for Irish economy expected despite Brexit clouds

Saturday, April 01, 2017
Eamon Quinn

The cloud of uncertainty over Ireland caused by Brexit will likely take years to lift amid concerns over the looming EU-UK talks but the economy will nonetheless perform relatively strongly in the coming years, according to a major report from Investec Ireland.

The bank increased its GDP growth forecast to 4.6% this year, up from growth of 3.4% in its previous forecast, meaning it believes despite the Brexit clouds the economy will continue to outpace other countries in the EU.

Acknowledging the huge distortions caused by multinational tax accounting in estimating Irish economic numbers, Investec projects the economy will also grow rapidly in 2018, by 4%, because underlying growth remains robust.

In the short term, the drop in the value of sterling against the euro following the UK’s Brexit vote has hit indigenous Irish exporters and increased competition for other firms, damaging investment and retail sales.

And in the longer term, Brexit means sterling will likely be permanently weaker. That means the Irish economy will grow at a slower rate than it could otherwise have achieved, as firms are forced to reorganise and shake up their supply chains.

“The reality is that we don’t know what the ultimate impact will be as much hinges on the nature of trading arrangements struck between the UK and EU”, the Investec economists said.

The economy here could gain as multinationals relocate their main offices from the UK to allow them continuing unfettered access to the single market.

Ireland’s ability to continue to embrace skilled migrants should also help.

The bank however, warns the lack of housing supply could devalue any Brexit dividend.

With the number of planning permissions for houses last year rising to a six-year high of 16,375, it notes that planning permits are running at well under half of the annual average since 1975.

“Our previous narrative of a multi-speed recovery has persisted, with office and residential activity both expanding while civil engineering lags far behind. Given the recent fiscal loosening, we expect the laggard in the recovery to play an element of catch-up in the coming months,” the bank said.

Citing IDA figures, Investec said that almost half of the jobs created by multinationals last year were based in the Dublin region.

It says that opinion polls suggest that there will be no early election.

“Our sense now is that the Government may limp on into 2018” as there is “little by way of an incentive for the opposition to force fresh elections”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Brexit, Ireland, Britain, UK, EU, economy, business

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Exporters to UK have 18 months to prepare for life with trade tariffs post-Brexit

Businesses unite to push case for Cork-Limerick motorway

JP Morgan Chase bank eyes Dublin base post Brexit

Christian Brothers appeal Niall Quinn hotel plan


Breaking Stories

Spanish police arrest 38 in €1.4m international credit card scam

Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Free Fire, Ghost in the Shell, The Boss Baby

Former American chef Trevis Gleason on dealing with life’s interruptions

A make-up artist’s advice on how to get popstar-glam every day

Irish Guide Dogs tune into a dog's mind with new technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 