Strencom announce 20 jobs for Cork and Dublin amid expansion

Cork and Dublin are to share 20 new jobs as cloud computing firm Strencom said it would plough €6m of reinvested profits into expansion.

The 20 new jobs will add to the current 28 people in its Dublin and Cork offices. Strencom said the jobs are being created on the back of strong revenue growth of over the past three years.

It added that it was also looking to acquire two or three companies in the next three years, and that it has aggressive targets to acquire large firms as clients to over 300 by 2020.

The new hires and investment will enable Strencom “to grow its managed connectivity, unified communications and managed cloud hosting services in Ireland and the UK”, it said.

CEO Tim Murphy said: “Our growth targets will be achieved by expanding our service offering, targeting new sectors of the market, while also looking at the selective acquisitions of complementary businesses. This would allow us to scale while still offering comprehensive cloud connectivity managed services solutions in Ireland.”

He added: “As 25% of our business is from outside of Ireland, primarily the UK, we are looking at this market, as well as in Ireland, for acquisition opportunities. We have identified a number of businesses that are ready for consolidation and would be a good fit for Strencom, as their values and culture reflect our own.”

Strencom said recruiting for the new roles had begun and that it expected the roles to be filled by the end of 2018.

Roles will be in business development, technical sales, network engineering, technical solutions architecture, cloud engineering and architecture and product management in both its Dublin and Cork locations.

Established in 2000, Strencom currently manages connectivity and cloud services into more than 2,500 sites, connecting more than 100,000 knowledge workers, and supporting €35bn revenue in client companies.