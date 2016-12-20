Home»Business

Sterling weakens amid Scottish independence talk

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Pádraig Hoare

Sterling weakened against the euro yesterday as the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon outlined plans for a second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom unless it can stay in the European single market.

The continued uncertainty over Brexit meant that the pound fell to a one-month low against the dollar, as Ms Sturgeon said all options were on the table to protect Scottish interests.

Sterling was down 0.5% at 84.1p against the euro. 

It was trading as high as 76p against the euro on the eve of the Brexit vote in June.

READ NEXT Cross-border fears ease as grocery sales in the Republic soar

Ms Sturgeon said: “It remains my view, and that of the government I lead, that the best option for Scotland remains full membership of the EU as an independent member state. Independence must remain an option for safeguarding our European status, if it becomes clear that our interests cannot be protected in any other way.”

Meanwhile, a survey by logistics company DHL Express found that SME exports to UK from Ireland remain strong despite sterling decline and Brexit fears.

DHL found from January to June that the volume of exports to the UK from SMEs grew by almost 9% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the further decline in the value of sterling since the Brexit vote, from July to November the export volume accelerated by a further 5%.

However, DHL said the analysis did show some SMEs have been forced out of the market with a decline of 4% in the number exporting to the UK since the vote.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, brexit, sterling, Scotland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ryanair: Way clear to sue Government over tax

Dalata Hotel Group outlines hotel plan for Cork

Woman, 81, liable for €1m guarantee of son’s business

Paul Mills: From Brexit to corporate tax, snares lie ahead


Breaking Stories

Deal reached to sell George Best Belfast City Airport

Uber has abandoned its self-driving car trial in San Francisco

This weird device allows you to send real kisses over the internet

Govt announces €2.77m in funds for four regional airports

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 