Sterling drops against Euro on new Brexit fears

Sterling has had its longest losing streak against the euro since August amid evidence that the UK’s decision to leave the EU is starting to hit economic data just as European policymakers strike a more positive note on the eurozone’s prospects.

Sterling depreciated for a sixth day against the euro, and was headed for a second week of declines against the dollar.

Surveys yesterday showed UK manufacturing, industrial and construction output all shrank in January from the previous month, adding to evidence that the trend of robust data following the Brexit vote may be coming to an end.

The euro is also strengthening after ECB president Mario Draghi gave a more upbeat outlook for the region’s economy at a press conference on Thursday.

The UK’s recent resilience was mainly due to the rise in consumer debt, “which is unsustainable,” said Erik Weisman, chief economist and fixed-income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management.

“I am bearish on the pound and I think it will be lower a year from now. Similarly, while the UK economy will not unravel due to Brexit, I would expect the process to take a toll on growth for many years to come,” Mr Weisman said.

Yesterday’s reports come after housing data this week showed demand had dropped to a six-month low last month while data last week showed Britain’s key services sector expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February.

The euro climbed against sterling by 0.4% to 87.27 pence and headed for a 1.1% appreciation in the week. The currency is gearing for a test of 87.48p.

Sterling had slumped to 77p in the immediate aftermath of the UK’s vote to leave the EU June. In October, it fell to 91.2p.

Analysts say that the weakness of sterling harms Irish exports — particularly for those SMEs selling across the Irish Sea — as it can wipe out profit margins generated from sales in the UK.

In the UK, the drop in sterling has boosted exports. Factories there had their strongest growth in nearly seven years in late 2016 and early 2017 and exports rose quickly, data showed yesterday, suggesting a boost for manufacturers from sterling’s fall after the Brexit vote.

Over the November- January period, factory output had its strongest performance since the three months to May 2010, rising 2.1% from the previous three months, the UK’s Office for National Statistics said.

While factory output slipped 0.9% in January, that only unwound some of the strong growth in the previous two months.

The data suggest the UK’s economy might be starting to reduce its reliance on consumers to drive growth, economists said, something that has eluded policymakers for years. That challenge has become more urgent as households are turning more cautious as inflation rises following the Brexit vote hit to sterling.

“The stage is set for the UK’s export-oriented laggard sector to finally make a positive contribution to growth and, possibly, encourage a much-needed rebalancing,” said Kallum Pickering, an economist with Berenberg.

However, manufacturing accounts for only 10% of the UK’s economy, meaning an improvement for the sector is likely to have a limited impact on overall economic growth, which is expected to slow in early 2017. n Bloomberg, Reuters and Irish Examiner staff