Start-ups take the lead in growing pet care business

For many pet owners, their furry companions are valued members of their families, providing companionship, endless fun, and affection. Ruth Doris explores some pet care start-ups.

A study last year found that 61% of Irish households own either a dog or a cat. And more than half of the world’s population own a pet, according to an online survey carried out by market research company Gfk.

Dogs are the most popular pets, and Irish start-ups are tapping this market, providing solutions to pet owners arising from their own experiences.

For James and Lauren McIlvenna their dog toy business, K9 Connectables, came from their struggle to control their “high-energy” Labrador mix puppy Sandy, who chewed shoes and even destroyed their wedding album, despite taking her for two walks a day.

Historically, dogs were bred for working, to hunt or to keep vermin away, Mr McIlvenna says. They need exercise and mental stimulation.

“Essentially a destructive dog is more than likely a bored dog,” he says.

They were recommended dog toys by experts as a way to channel Sandy’s energy. However, Mr McIlvenna, who is an industrial designer, found Sandy got bored quickly of the “rudimentary” dog toys available on the market. He worked with a 3D printing expert on product development, testing over 50 prototypes of his “Lego for dogs” on the willing Sandy.

Treats are put inside the toys, which are chewable and inter-connectable, so the dog has to work out how to break the pieces apart to get at the treats. For another founder of pets business, Gerry Molloy, the lightbulb moment came when he was talking with his siblings, who had returned from less than satisfactory hotel breaks with their dogs.

He set up WoofAdvisor as a sort of TripAdvisor for pet owners. Users can search by location, use interactive maps, add reviews and contact other members on a forum or through messaging on the site. A trip planner allows users to create an itinerary of their holiday.

Brothers Timothy and James McElroy recognised a gap in the pet sitting market when they were going on holiday a few years ago and, reluctant to put their King Charles Spaniel Holly into a kennel, found it difficult to find alternative options.

They set up HouseMyDog, which Timothy McElroy describes as “like an Airbnb for dogs,” connecting dog owners with dog sitters, who have gone through a rigorous screening process.

Dog owners who use the platform get 24-hour support and emergency vet care with every booking. HouseMyDog has had almost 50,000 nights booked so far on the site and “thankfully,” Mr McElroy says, they are positive reviews.

Most people see pets as a valued part of their family. An industry survey by Pedigree and Whiskas in 2016 found 91% of pet owners see their pet as a family member.

“Pet humanisation is an actual trend,” Mr McIlvenna says. There is a sense of community among dog owners and because of this pet owners are very approachable on social media, he says.

Mr Molloy aims to build a global community of pet lovers on WoofAdvisor, as he has seen dog walking groups becoming very popular in the UK. Sales of pet care and pet food exceeding $100bn (€89.4bn) in 2016, according to Euromonitor International.

Mr McIlvenna says the market has huge potential for growth.

“Ireland has about 1 million dogs; the UK has nine or 10 million. And the UK dog toy market is worth about £100m (€114.5m),” he says.

Pet travel is often seen as a niche market here, and hotels and the hospitality sector are missing out, Mr Molloy says. While in the US, most hotels welcome pets, this side of the Atlantic the sector is slower to respond.

Ireland had 9 million overseas visitors last year. Mr Molloy has identified 700 pet-friendly hotels and bed and breakfasts in Ireland.

However, he says, “some hotels may not advertise that they welcome pets because they don’t want to put off people who aren’t too fond of dogs”.

They are savvier in the UK when it comes to the pet ownership market.

“There are towns in the UK where they’ll have cafés, pubs, and shops with the dog-friendly sign out. They’re looking for that business, and they’re targeting it”, Mr Molloy says.

HouseMyDog which started off in Dublin has expanded to cities in the UK. While the US has rover.com, there are few competitors in Europe, and the global market for pet services, including boarding, walking, and grooming, at over $12bn a year, Mr McElroy says the potential is huge.