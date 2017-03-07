Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management shares soar on £3.8bn tie-up

Standard Life, Scotland’s largest insurer, agreed to acquire Aberdeen Asset Management for about £3.8bn (€4.4bn), a deal that would create the UK’s largest active manager.

The shares soared in London trading. Under the terms, Standard Life shareholders will own 66.7% of the combined group. Aberdeen’s investors will receive 0.757 new Standard Life ordinary share for each share they already own.

That values Aberdeen in line with its market value before the talks were disclosed on March 4.

The deal, which will create a £660bn asset manager, is the latest move by the active management industry to combat a tide of investors shifting money to low-cost, passive funds.

Aberdeen, hurt by weaker sentiment toward emerging markets, has suffered more than three years of redemptions, leading chief executive Martin Gilbert to freeze salaries and cut costs. Standard Life’s investment unit also had outflows last year.

Standard Life made an operating profit of £723m in 2016, while Aberdeen made a pre-tax profit of £353m.

The deal is expected to lead to some job cuts and is likely to face tough questions from politicians in Scotland where there is increasing pressure for a second independence referendum after Britain’s vote to leave the EU.

Ben Cohen, analyst at Canaccord Genuity, said there was a strong industrial logic for the merger in terms of scale, capabilities and cost savings.

“There will be a political dimension to the creation of a Scottish national champion, not least because the bulk of any cost savings will come north of the border,” he said, reiterating a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.

Shares in Standard were up 5.75% at one stage, while Aberdeen was up nearly 5%. Shares in rivals Jupiter Fund Management and Ashmore were also higher as the market anticipated further consolidation among small and mid-sized firms.

Standard Life, roughly twice the size of Aberdeen, made its name selling insurance and traces its roots back to the 19th century. Aberdeen is one of Europe’s largest listed fund groups.

The deal also follows increased pressure on fund management companies from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority to provide better value for money for investors.Analysts at RBC Europe said the deal was defensive and did not come without negatives for Standard Life shareholders, who were “overpaying” for Aberdeen, an emerging market specialist which has suffered hefty outflows as investor sentiment towards these regions has soured.