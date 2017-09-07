Home»Business

Sports Direct chair survives ousting vote

Thursday, September 07, 2017
James Davey

The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.

Investors have blamed Keith Hellawell for a string of management and governance failures at Sports Direct and accuse him of being unable to control Mike Ashley — the retailer’s billionaire founder, chief executive and 61% shareholder.

Mr Hellawell, a former police chief constable and government drugs czar who has chaired Sports Direct for eight years, received the backing of just over 53.2% of votes cast by the company’s independent investors at its annual general meeting.

The 75-year old only kept his job last September and at another vote in January thanks to Mr Ashley using his majority shareholding to secure his chairman’s re-election.

Mr Ashley was not present at this year’s AGM, held at Sports Direct’s offices in Shirebrook, central England. Just 15 shareholders attended the 35-minute meeting.

The result of the ballot was revealed after the meeting and Mr Hellawell declined to take any questions from media.

Sports Direct was heavily criticised last year by UK lawmakers for its treatment of workers, including paying some less than the minimum wage for shifts at its main warehouse.

During the meeting, Mr Hellawell defended the firm’s record.

He said Sports Direct employed 29,000 people and had paid £300m (€327m) in employee bonuses. It paid staff sick and holiday pay and saw a high rate of job retention and applications.

“If we are so bad one wonders... why people would want to come and join us and stay with us,” he said.

Given its recent history of bad publicity, Sports Direct may have struggled to find a high calibre replacement for Mr Hellawell. It took three years to recruit a permanent finance director. Sports Direct said it remained optimistic on its trading outlook, reiterating guidance for growth in core earnings.

Reuters


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sports direct

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Solving housing and health issues will show what Republic is about

UK falling behind eurozone economic upswing

Lego to cut 1,400 staff as sales boom comes to an end

Dalata shares surge 8% as it eyes UK expansion


Breaking Stories

Major ‘HQ’ development worth €160m for Cork quayside

€300m lending boost for Irish firms

Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 