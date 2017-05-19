Soccer pundits Liam Brady, Mark Lawrenson and Andy Townsend score benefits

Newly-filed accounts for media firms owned by former Irish soccer players-turned-pundits Liam Brady, Mark Lawrenson and Andy Townsend show they are all prospering.

Liam Brady Media Ltd had its most profitable year to date in 2016, buoyed by the former Arsenal man playing a central role in RTÉ’s coverage of the European Championships in France last Summer. The company’s accumulated profits last year almost trebled to €158,069.

The company recorded profits of €103,414 in 2016, up from a figure of €84,238 in 2015. Its cashpile last year more than doubled to €171,409. Mr Brady was paid a dividend of €45,000 in 2015 and €70,000 in 2014.

Liam Brady has been a long-serving panelist on RTÉ’s soccer coverage and the Dubliner only established his firm in late 2012 to capitalise on his media earnings. Mr Brady headed Arsenal’s youth academy for eight years until 2014, but continues to represent the club for whom he played 235 times between 1973 and 1980.

Accounts filed by Mr Brady’s former Ireland team-mate Mark Lawrenson show accumulated profits at his media firm were £1.036m (€1.2m) at the end of last October. The former European Cup-winning Liverpool defender, who was capped 39 times for the Republic, regularly appears on Today FM, TV3 and the BBC. His company had a cashpile of £444,023 at the end of last year, according to the figures.

The principle activity of the firm is described as “radio broadcasting and television programming and broadcasting activities”.

Mr Lawrenson turns 60 next month. He made 356 appearances for Liverpool where he won five league medals and one European Cup medal among other honours.

Another former Irish international, Andy Townsend has also made headway in the world of punditry and has built up a strong business. His latest accounts show that accumulated profits at Andy Townsend Promotions Ltd last year increased from £381,928 to £475,623 (€557,538).

The firm’s cashpile soared from £51,871 to £514,052. Mr Townsend played for the Republic in two World Cups, captaining the country at USA 1994 and played for several English clubs including Aston Villa, Chelsea, Southampton and Middlesbrough. He is mainly a co-commentator on BT Sport.