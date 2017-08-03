Smurfit Kappa to invest €400m despite profit fall

Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) is set to spend more than €400m this year on organic investments and acquisitions, with €177m already spent in the first half.

“Growth and cost reduction investments, allied with our track record of earnings-enhancing acquisitions will continue to improve the prospects for the group,” chief executive Tony Smurfit said on the back of a mixed set of first half financial results.

Smurfit Kappa’s share price fell by nearly 3% after the group reported a 5% year-on-year rise in revenues, for the six months to the end of June, to €4.23bn, but a 21% fall in pre-tax profits to €245m and an 18% annualised fall in earnings per share to 74.3c.

Back in May, following the group’s AGM Mr Smurfit said SKG was effectively back on the acquisition trail after integrating €186m worth of purchases carried out in 2015. He said the group could spend up to €1bn without damaging its balance sheet, but stressed this represented estimated capacity rather than a definite spend target.

Mr Smurfit described the first half performance as “a good set of results” despite “continued and unprecedented” annualised inflation — of around €75m — in the cost of recycled paper fibre, which is SKG’s key raw material. Performance was helped, however, by improved corrugated prices in Europe and the Americas.

Mr Smurfit said the group continues to develop and improve its operations, completed investments of €177m in the first half and expects to spend “over €400m” by year end.

“SKG is better positioned today than at any other point in our recent history,” he said as a 5% increase in the interim dividend was announced.