Home»Business

Smurfit Kappa sees growth in tough year

Thursday, February 09, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Smurfit Kappa shares rose nearly 2% yesterday on the back of the Dublin-based paper and packaging group reporting a 9% rise in full-year profits.

The increased profit, to €654m, came despite a challenging fourth quarter, which saw profits drop 19% year on year. Revenues for the full year rose 1% to nearly €8.2bn, while EBITDA of over €1.2bn marked a new high for the group.

A 20% increase in final dividend, to 57.6c per share, was also announced.

Chief executive Tony Smurfit said the group had faced “significant headwinds” in 2016 but still managed solid growth.

“In 2016 we have invested approximately €500m in our business, building a platform to deliver continued performance and growth. In 2017 we will continue to realise the benefits of our average annual capital spend of more than €450m over the last three years,” he says.

The group was admitted to the Ftse 100 in December. Mr Smurfit said: “Admission to the Ftse 100 is consistent with our vision of being a globally recognised and respected business delivering both secure and superior returns for all stakeholders.”

Analysts were mixed in their views of the Smurfit Kappa results.

Merrion Private said results were “somewhat disappointing” but the outlook was positive, while Davy said the 20% final dividend increase reflected confidence in the sector’s outlook.

“Smurfit Kappa’s outlook commentary should result in the recently announced price increases being successful. This will likely result in upside to earnings and cash flow forecasts,” said Davy.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Smurfit Kappa, profit, business

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

French election fears upset markets once again

Italians back the EU, but have fallen out of love with the euro

Public sector pension gap grows

Itsa food outlets group posts operating profits


Breaking Stories

A new sensor-filled smart pen can measure any 3D object just by being rolled over it

KBC Bank reaffirms commitment to Ireland

Dublin retail rents expected to rise 8%

Lifestyle

10 Valentine gift ideas for the romantics out there

Ruth Negga’s star keeps on rising

Celebrity romance blossoms on camera but rarely runs the course

Kerry orchestra bring classical twist to the National Concert Hall

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 6
    • 9
    • 31
    • 41
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 