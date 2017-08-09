Home»Business

Slower US growth at Holiday Inn owner hits shares

Wednesday, August 09, 2017

InterContinental Hotels Group reported slower growth in revenue per room in the second quarter, sending its shares down 4%, as a late Easter weighed on its US performance.

The operator of brands such as Crowne Plaza, InterContinental, and Holiday Inn, said that revenue per available room grew 1.5% in the three months to the end of June, down from 2.7% in the first quarter and 2.5% a year earlier.

The Easter holiday, when there are fewer business travellers, fell in the second quarter this year from the first quarter last year.

Chief financial officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson said US oil producing states continued to be a slight drag. Results also showed negative growth in the Middle East.

IHG stock, which has gained over 20%, fell by over 4% at one stage. Hoteliers last year saw attacks in Europe hurt demand, but Mr Edgecliffe-Johnson said IHG had seen no impact from attacks in London and France this year.

“In a way, our guests around the world have had to get used to the frequency of attacks and they have become very resilient,” he said.

Boosted by a strong first quarter, the group posted an 7% rise in six-month underlying operating profit to $365m (€309m) and said it remained confident in the 2017 outlook.

IHG has reduced its ownership of hotels to expand via a cheaper fee model, under which it franchises and manages hotels, and focused on business customers to head off the challenge from the likes of Airbnb. It is launching a midscale brand in the US.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS InterContinental Hotels Group, Holiday Inn, Hotel, US

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Worries over outflow from Standard Life’s flagship multi-asset strategy

UK to test eggs for contamination

Croatia non-EU trade fees row

The euro currency sceptics have fallen remarkably quiet


Breaking Stories

Ibec predicts strong growth for Irish economy

Ireland sees rise in tourist numbers, but Brexit leads to fall in UK visitors

Report: Developers want to raise the roof of old Central Bank building

Lifestyle

How to dress like Olivia Palermo on holiday with just carry-on baggage

Shamanism: We tried a session with Irish practioners of the ancient practice

Irish bands stand out and everything else we learned at Indiependence

Samantha Womack is reborn as Morticia in The Addams Family Musical

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 37
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 